Live events coming up in San Augustine
(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) San Augustine is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Augustine:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 342 North University Drive, Nacogdoches, TX 75961
This Ain't Your Mama's Women's Conference!! This is IN YOUR FACE, DOWN IN YOUR GUT, WE'RE NOT LEAVING TILL WE'RE FREE & CHANGED CONFERENCE
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 5322 Texas 87 S, Shelbyville, TX
The Shelbyville (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Garrison (TX) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961
Cuentos en español para niños de 4 a 9 años y sus familias
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 2144 FM 3185 N, Broaddus, TX
This is an evening individual big bass jackpot tournament, $3,000 Guaranteed, 3 places paid, 3 Hours of fishing.