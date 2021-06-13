Cancel
San Augustine, TX

Live events coming up in San Augustine

San Augustine News Flash
 8 days ago

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) San Augustine is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Augustine:

Talitha Kumi, DAUGHTER, RISE UP!! Ashes To DESTINY! Women's Conference

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 342 North University Drive, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

This Ain't Your Mama's Women's Conference!! This is IN YOUR FACE, DOWN IN YOUR GUT, WE'RE NOT LEAVING TILL WE'RE FREE & CHANGED CONFERENCE

Garrison Varsity Football @ Shelbyville

Shelbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 5322 Texas 87 S, Shelbyville, TX

The Shelbyville (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Garrison (TX) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Hora de Cuentos y la Preparación Para la Escuela (Bilingual Story Time)

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Cuentos en español para niños de 4 a 9 años y sus familias

Lake Sam Rayburn Jackpot

Broaddus, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2144 FM 3185 N, Broaddus, TX

This is an evening individual big bass jackpot tournament, $3,000 Guaranteed, 3 places paid, 3 Hours of fishing. You may also like the following events from Sealy Outdoors- Big Bass Splash

ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

