Tonopah calendar: What's coming up

(TONOPAH, AZ) Tonopah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tonopah:

Hotfoot Hamster Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Back and hotter than ever, Hotfoot Hamster returns to Nardini Manor 2021! We are happy to announce that we will host the Nardini series this Fall starting in August! Test your endurance and see...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 20909 W Yuma Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Welcome to Desert Hills Baptist Church GriefShare Ministry! We meet Monday's at 6:30 pm. Refreshments provided. Sign up here or visit our website to register,

Fajita Freaks AZ Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 26252 W Desert Vista Blvd, Buckeye, AZ

Fajita Freaks AZ at Festival Foothills Splash Pad And Park, 26252 W Desert Vista Blvd, Buckeye, AZ 85396, Sun City West, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

25th Annual Independence Day Celebration Tonopah, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Come celebrate our nation's independence! FREE ENRTY FOR ALL!There will be vendors, information booths, food, and fun. **(If you would like to be a vendor or a voulenteer, please call Paul at...

Sister District State Bridges Fundraisers Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Sister District will be hosting virtual fundraisers for each State Bridges partner in 2021. Each event will be hosted by Sister District volunteer teams, feature a special guest from the partner...