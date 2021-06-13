Live events on the horizon in Red Bud

(RED BUD, IL) Red Bud has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Red Bud area:

Red Bud Homecoming Parade Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 815 Locust St, Red Bud, IL

Color Guards 1st parade of 2022 I will update time and place when I am informed

RBHS Class Reunions For 1989 , 1990, And 1991 Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1019 Veterans St, Red Bud, IL

Combined reunions for the RBHS classes of 89, 90, and 91. $20 per person or $35 per couple. Please RSVP with payment by July 1, 2021. Includes private upstairs hall, our own bartender...

Fireman's Picnic Bags Tournament Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 200 E Market St, Red Bud, IL

We will be holding our annual bags tournament on Friday evening of the Picnic (June 25). Start time is 6PM and you won't want to miss this as it draws a large crowd and some strong competition...

French & Indian War Encampment Prairie Du Rocher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2006, 1350 State Rte 155, Prairie Du Rocher, IL

French & Indian War Encampment Saturday, October 9, 2021 - Sunday, October 10, 2021 @ 12:00 PM Fort de Chartres 1350 State Route 155 Prairie du Rocher IL 62277

BoomBox all 80's Band at Waterstreet Bar & Grill Labor Day Monday! Evansville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 South St, Evansville, IL

What are you doing for Labor Day?? How about spending it on the Kaskaskia River day drinking and dancing to all your favorite 80's music? Join us Labor Day (Monday) and spend your afternoon with...