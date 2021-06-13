Cancel
Red Bud, IL

Live events on the horizon in Red Bud

Red Bud News Watch
 8 days ago

(RED BUD, IL) Red Bud has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Bud area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlAQE_0aT3QOpu00

Red Bud Homecoming Parade

Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 815 Locust St, Red Bud, IL

Color Guards 1st parade of 2022 I will update time and place when I am informed

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lThLC_0aT3QOpu00

RBHS Class Reunions For 1989 , 1990, And 1991

Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1019 Veterans St, Red Bud, IL

Combined reunions for the RBHS classes of 89, 90, and 91. $20 per person or $35 per couple. Please RSVP with payment by July 1, 2021. Includes private upstairs hall, our own bartender...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OoLyp_0aT3QOpu00

Fireman's Picnic Bags Tournament

Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 200 E Market St, Red Bud, IL

We will be holding our annual bags tournament on Friday evening of the Picnic (June 25). Start time is 6PM and you won't want to miss this as it draws a large crowd and some strong competition...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1wJ2_0aT3QOpu00

French & Indian War Encampment

Prairie Du Rocher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2006, 1350 State Rte 155, Prairie Du Rocher, IL

French & Indian War Encampment Saturday, October 9, 2021 - Sunday, October 10, 2021 @ 12:00 PM Fort de Chartres 1350 State Route 155 Prairie du Rocher IL 62277

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqikL_0aT3QOpu00

BoomBox all 80's Band at Waterstreet Bar & Grill Labor Day Monday!

Evansville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 South St, Evansville, IL

What are you doing for Labor Day?? How about spending it on the Kaskaskia River day drinking and dancing to all your favorite 80's music? Join us Labor Day (Monday) and spend your afternoon with...

Learn More
Red Bud, IL
