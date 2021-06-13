Licking calendar: What's coming up

(LICKING, MO) Licking is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Licking:

Route 63 Car & Bike Show Licking, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

We are back and better than ever with the 36th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show Please join us under the shade at the Old City Park in Licking, MO, 208 Hickory Street near the Highway 63/ Maple Ave...

Licking UMC Farmers Market Licking, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 208 S Main St, Licking, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - October, 2021Every Wednesday and Saturday, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: 208 South Main Street

Celebrate Recovery Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7804 MO-17, Houston, MO

Celebrate Recovery meeting is 6:00pm at Faith Fellowship Church in Houston, MO. Meetings are free and open to the public.

2021 September 14th-19th Ride Duke, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 34709 Wood Road, Duke, MO

September is a great time to visit the Ozarks and ride the trails where the Big Piney flows! Limited Wi-Fi access in the dining hall. Leave the cookin' at home! 3 home cooked meals/day, covered...

The BARn is Open Bucyrus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Dr, Bucyrus, MO

The BARn Tap Room is Open Pints and sample trays are available on drink on site. Crowlers and Growlers can be filled "to go". Other packaged beer is also available to take home. Pizza is made on...