Disputanta, VA

What’s up Disputanta: Local events calendar

Disputanta Journal
 8 days ago

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Live events are lining up on the Disputanta calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Disputanta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frOCQ_0aT3QLBj00

Harbor Blast Women Who Rock

Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

Harbor Blast Celebrates over 20 consecutive years helping local charities! The party is at the river!!! Welcome to Harbor Blast Community Concert Series. The tri-cities' longest-running concert...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfwOX_0aT3QLBj00

William and Minnie Roney Family Runion 2021

Fort Lee, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Building 9009, Battle Drive, Fort Lee, VA 23801

2021 Roney Family Reunion                                                                                                                                                        GREETINGS! Beautiful Roney Family, It’s been almost three years passed and we the Will Roger Roney Family will host the Tenth William and Minnie Roney Reunion. The facility at Fort Lee, Virginia has been reserved for July 25, 2021. It is recommended that you set aside this weekend so that we may continue with our plans. W

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKmOU_0aT3QLBj00

CASCOM Army Heritage Month Observance

Fort Lee, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

U.S. Army Combined Arms Support presents the Army Heritage Month Observance. Hosted by the U.S. Army Transportation Center and School, the virtual celebration is on 15 June 2021 at Lee Playhouse...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qyy0J_0aT3QLBj00

THIRD THURSDAY / NIGHT 1 / JUNE 17

Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 4951 Mt Sinai Rd, Prince George, VA

EAT TOGETHER / PLAY TOGETHER / WORSHIP TOGETHER Do not miss this opportunity to gather together outdoors to eat, play some yard games, and worship our Savior! There will be 3 Third Thursday events...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GytWW_0aT3QLBj00

2021 JP JumPers Charity Golf Tournament

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3108 Homestead Drive, Petersburg, VA 23805

18-Hole Golf Tournament for Charity. Doors Open at 11:30am; Shotgun Start at 1:00pm. COST: $125/Individual ... $400/Foursome

Disputanta, VA
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

