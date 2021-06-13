Events on the Rockport calendar
(ROCKPORT, MA) Live events are coming to Rockport.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rockport:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 12 Main St, Rockport, MA
Hibbard & Maddocks Galleries, Online View Then & Now Image: Steven Lush , The Gam , Oil, 16 x 20
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, MA
Join us for the Annual Celebration, where will celebrate new President, Susan Gould Coviello, of The North Shore Health Project, and say good-bye to Tony Sapienza, of Blue Shutters Beach Side Inn...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Learning herbs one tea at a time with herbalist Kylee Foote. Connecting kids through the healing power of nature through herbal teas. Come discover all the magical plants that may be growing in...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: 169 Main St, Gloucester, MA
First and third Sunday of every month 10:30 am-12:30 pm at Floating Lotus Gloucester. Wake Up Spirit is a dance of heart and community. A safe place to connect.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 5 T-Wharf, Rockport, MA
This class is for sailors who have successfully completed beginner/intermediate level classes but do not wish to move into Intro to Race. This class will focus on developing independence in a...