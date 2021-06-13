Events on the Rockport calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great opportunity to build some sweat equity in this solid gambrel in a great neighborhood w/fabulous commuter's location. Minutes to Routes 1&95. The home offers hdwd floors throughout (except kitchen/baths have ceramic tile), a nice flowing layout w/a woodstove & picture window in the family room, a double closet in the living room, 2 corner china cabinets & decorative ceiling beams in the formal dining room & an eat-in-kitchen. A conveniently located half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and a full bath w/tub & shower. The basement offers excellent storage and could be finished as there is ample head clearance. There's a small deck off of the kitchen: a perfect location for your grill. A tool shed & nice back yard finish out this property. This is an estate sale. The property is being sold in "as-is" condition. Due diligence is the responsibility of the buyer/buyer's agent. Showings at open houses only. No appointment necessary. OHs Sat & Sun 11-12:30 Open 4/10 & 4/11 or by appointment. Register in person so that everyone can experience a safe socially distanced private showing experience observing Covid19 Protocol (complete Covid19 paperwork online in advance, masks required) Offers Due Tuesday 4/13/2021 by 5 p.m. This home was designed to maximize its secluded setting and framed against an idyllic backdrop of mature trees. Ideally situated to support walking access to all area amenities including Good Harbor Beach, Rocky Neck, Gloucester Stage including all area amenities in East Gloucester in particular Bass Rocks Golf and Tennis Club. Support your seasonal and year round appetite to get outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle on the North Shore and enjoy enviable seclusion flavored with oceanic breezes and a dramatic landscape. This treasure is just minutes from downtown and offered in exceptional condition, featuring all new windows and doors, new siding, insulation, interior and exterior paint and so much more. Large LR w/Rumford fireplace, designed to reflect more heat & picture window. Bright & sunny Kitchen w/tile flooring, eat-in island, & pantry or home work station. The 2nd fl was dormered & fully renovated in 2007. Master suite has private balcony, large dressing area, luxurious bath w/soaking tub, steam shower & radiant heat. Two other bedrooms share a joining balcony & well appointed bath with radiant heat. The laundry area is perfectly placed on the 2nd floor. Two car garage, central A/C, full unfinished basement, brick patio, fence enclosed heated in-ground pool & hot tub complete this offering. Located in one of Essex's most desirable neighborhoods & part of Manchester-Essex Regional School District. Showings begin at OH Sat 4/24 & Sun 4/25 12-2p. No appoint necessary. Offers presented Mon 4/26 by 5pm. The 1st floor is ideal for entertaining, with a spacious renovated kitchen offering endless storage, modern appliances, and quartz countertops. Find comfort in modern features such as 4 mini-split A/C units, a brand new entryway, new interior/exterior paint, and finished hardwood floors throughout. Find inspiration in period pieces such as decorative antique molding, multiple fireplaces, and a winding staircase to a captain's walk with spectacular ocean views. This elegant historic home is quintessential coastal living and its convenience to art galleries, beaches and restaurants makes for an unrivaled package.