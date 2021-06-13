Alva events coming up

(ALVA, OK) Alva is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alva:

Alva OK: Donuts %26 Coffee Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Alva Regional Airport (KAVK) AirNav.com CTAF: 122.8 Every Sunday No Cost. Donations appreciated. Derrick Courson -Manager (580) 327-2898 – Airport (580) 748-2709 – Cell 2875 College Blvd. Alva...

Human Sex Trafficking for Law Enforcement Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

About This Course: Street Cop Instructor Tom Stack will pull back the curtain and give you an inside look at the dark and evil world of human trafficking from the inside out. Stack will give you...

Werner reunion 2021 Ringwood, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 52 County Rd 640, Ringwood, OK

Event in Ringwood, OK by Werner Family on Sunday, August 1 2021

Gloss Mountain Car Show & Cruise Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: US-412, Fairview, OK

Contests planned for loudest exhaust, burn out, best interior, best 4x4 and best unfinished. 9am-5pm. Street cruise parade scheduled at 7:30pm.

Annual World's Oldest Free Fly-In & Airshow Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: E State Rd, Fairview, OK

Free breakfast to those who fly-in from 7-10am, free turkey to every 10th plane! Veterans Ceremony 10:45am, Lunch available 11am.-1pm. Airshow 12:30pm.