Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wadena, MN

Wadena events coming soon

Posted by 
Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 8 days ago

(WADENA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Wadena calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wadena:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VV9v_0aT3QIXY00

The Cropdusters Live

Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Jefferson St S, Wadena, MN

The Cropdusters are a rotating cast of local musicians performing duo/trio sets in varying combinations of styles and influences.

Learn More

Chris & Gina @ Drastic Measures

Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Jefferson St S, Wadena, MN

Chris & Gina @ Drastic Measures is on Facebook. To connect with Chris & Gina @ Drastic Measures, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06R4VH_0aT3QIXY00

Pre/Postnatal Yoga

Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:15 PM

Address: 415 Jefferson St N, Wadena, MN

Pre/Postnatal yoga helps to reduce stress and anxiety while increasing your strength and flexibility, which are beneficial for childbirth. It also helps improve sleep, decreases lower back pain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6P6D_0aT3QIXY00

Wadena's Spooktacular Craft Show

Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 17 5th St SW, Wadena, MN

Join us at this fun craft show in Wadena, MN! Come shop the talented handmade crafters and small businesses of MN. There will be something for everyone! Free admission. Social distancing will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCImN_0aT3QIXY00

Wadena Farmers Market

Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 204 Bryant Ave SE, Wadena, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours June 4 - October 29, 2021Friday, 2pm - 5:30pm Location: 402 Jefferson Street North

Learn More
Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
11
Followers
96
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Wadena, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mn Chris Gina#Jefferson St N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Yoga
Related
Wadena, MNPosted by
Wadena Journal

Top Wadena news stories

(WADENA, MN) What’s going on in Wadena? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Wadena, MNPosted by
Wadena Journal

Wadena-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This home is move-in-ready! Newer home in beautiful SW Wadena. Features a deck AND patio, a two-car attached garage, central air, main-floor laundry. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with easy potential for a 4th bedroom and additional bathroom. Schedule a showing today! Listing agent is owner.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jodana Albers, Albers Realty at 218-639-5969</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> SMALL well cared for home, ideal for a starter home, someone wishing to reduce the size of there home. Attached single car garage, nice sized lot, BUT not big. Hared to find , this home is ready to move into.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Craig A. Folkestad, Gores Company at 218-631-2536</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Wadena home; Investment potential. Large front porch. Hardwood floors. Main floor bedroom. Bedroom and bath upstairs. Corner lot. .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Garth J. Albers, Albers Realty at 218-639-5969</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great 4bdr, 2 ba home. New forced air gas furnace, new carpet and laminate wood floors. Basement family room offers lots of space for you to add your finishing touches, plus a legal bedroom in basement. The fenced in backyard offers security for your pets or children.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gene Kanten, Realty Executives Only Excellence at 320-267-7313</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>