Wadena events coming soon

(WADENA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Wadena calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wadena:

The Cropdusters Live Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Jefferson St S, Wadena, MN

The Cropdusters are a rotating cast of local musicians performing duo/trio sets in varying combinations of styles and influences.

Chris & Gina @ Drastic Measures Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Jefferson St S, Wadena, MN

Chris & Gina @ Drastic Measures is on Facebook. To connect with Chris & Gina @ Drastic Measures, join Facebook today.

Pre/Postnatal Yoga Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:15 PM

Address: 415 Jefferson St N, Wadena, MN

Pre/Postnatal yoga helps to reduce stress and anxiety while increasing your strength and flexibility, which are beneficial for childbirth. It also helps improve sleep, decreases lower back pain...

Wadena's Spooktacular Craft Show Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 17 5th St SW, Wadena, MN

Join us at this fun craft show in Wadena, MN! Come shop the talented handmade crafters and small businesses of MN. There will be something for everyone! Free admission. Social distancing will be...

Wadena Farmers Market Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 204 Bryant Ave SE, Wadena, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours June 4 - October 29, 2021Friday, 2pm - 5:30pm Location: 402 Jefferson Street North