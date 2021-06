If Cam Newton is going to be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback for all 17 games next season, he's going to have to improve. The former NFL MVP struggled mightily in the passing game during his debut season in Foxboro, leading to a 7-9 record and the Patriots missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Bill Belichick showed faith in his QB by re-signing him during the offseason, but he followed by selecting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with a first-round draft pick.