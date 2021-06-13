Live events Kingfisher — what’s coming up

(KINGFISHER, OK) Live events are coming to Kingfisher.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingfisher:

Cake Mix Quilt - Virtual Hennessey, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 101 S Main St, Hennessey, OK

You asked for it, and you got it! Vanessa's Cake Mix Quilt Class is now VIRTUAL, too! Come whip up a NEW Class Recipe with Vanessa! This is a GREAT beginner paper piecing class. This class will...

Oklahoma Chamber Symphony: Coffee Classics — Kaleb Benda, conductor Kingfisher, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 W Miles Ave, Kingfisher, OK

Musicians from the string section of the Oklahoma Chamber Symphony will present a coffee connoisseur’s concert as part of Strange Brew Coffee House’s concert series. Approximately 1 hour in...

Patriotic Casserole Caddy - Sewing Chicks | In-Person Class Hennessey, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 S Main St, Hennessey, OK

Let's go to a Potluck! Make this 13" x 9" Casserole Caddy to take your delicious food to the next Potluck. This project is quick and easy, you will want to make more than one. Tuesday, June 22nd...

Maps and Mapmaking: Historical Maps of Oklahoma exhibit closes Kingfisher, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Zellers Ave, Kingfisher, OK

On November 16, the Chisholm Trail Museum (CTM) in Kingfisher opened a special temporary exhibit featuring historical maps from the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), as well as historical...

The Ascent September 9-12, 2021 Kingfisher, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: County Road N2740, Kingfisher, OK 73750

This is a weekend just for men! We will escape to the BEAUTIFUL Cedar Gate resort in Kingfisher, Oklahoma