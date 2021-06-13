Cancel
Kingfisher, OK

Live events Kingfisher — what’s coming up

Kingfisher Post
 8 days ago

(KINGFISHER, OK) Live events are coming to Kingfisher.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingfisher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjxnL_0aT3QFtN00

Cake Mix Quilt - Virtual

Hennessey, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 101 S Main St, Hennessey, OK

You asked for it, and you got it! Vanessa's Cake Mix Quilt Class is now VIRTUAL, too! Come whip up a NEW Class Recipe with Vanessa! This is a GREAT beginner paper piecing class. This class will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccVIe_0aT3QFtN00

Oklahoma Chamber Symphony: Coffee Classics — Kaleb Benda, conductor

Kingfisher, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 W Miles Ave, Kingfisher, OK

Musicians from the string section of the Oklahoma Chamber Symphony will present a coffee connoisseur’s concert as part of Strange Brew Coffee House’s concert series. Approximately 1 hour in...

Patriotic Casserole Caddy - Sewing Chicks | In-Person Class

Hennessey, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 S Main St, Hennessey, OK

Let's go to a Potluck! Make this 13" x 9" Casserole Caddy to take your delicious food to the next Potluck. This project is quick and easy, you will want to make more than one. Tuesday, June 22nd...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bp1oU_0aT3QFtN00

Maps and Mapmaking: Historical Maps of Oklahoma exhibit closes

Kingfisher, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Zellers Ave, Kingfisher, OK

On November 16, the Chisholm Trail Museum (CTM) in Kingfisher opened a special temporary exhibit featuring historical maps from the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), as well as historical...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwnrN_0aT3QFtN00

The Ascent September 9-12, 2021

Kingfisher, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: County Road N2740, Kingfisher, OK 73750

This is a weekend just for men!  We will escape to the BEAUTIFUL Cedar Gate resort in Kingfisher, Oklahoma

Kingfisher, OK
ABOUT

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

