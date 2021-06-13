Cancel
Newberry, SC

Explaining the history of Juneteenth

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gh54T_0aT3QCFC00
Visitors to the Newberry Opera House can see a canvas mural created by Robert Matheson, in celebration of Juneteenth. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNyQr_0aT3QCFC00

Artifacts on display at the Newberry Opera House for Juneteenth.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On June 19, the City of Newberry will celebrate the inaugural Juneteenth Festival here in Newberry, marking what the Smithsonian website calls America’s second independence day.

Next week, The Newberry Observer will have an article detailing what the festival will offer the community. However, it is equally important to know and understand why this historic celebration is taking place.

According to the Smithsonian’s website, “on “Freedom’s Eve,” on the eve of January 1, 1863, the first Watch Night services took place. On that night, enslaved and free African Americans gathered in churches and private homes all across the country awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect. At the stroke of midnight, prayers were answered as all enslaved people in Confederate States were declared legally free. Union soldiers, many of whom were Black, marched onto plantations and across cities in the South reading small copies of the Emancipation Proclamation spreading the news of freedom in Confederate States. Only through the Thirteenth Amendment did emancipation end slavery throughout the United States.

“But, not everyone in Confederate territory would immediately be free. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas.”

The Smithsonian website says, “Juneteenth marks our country’s second independence day. Although it has long been celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans.”

The idea to hold a Juneteenth celebration came about during a Newberry City Council meeting by Councilperson Jackie Holmes in September 2020, a seven-person committee was then formed in January 2021.

“This is Newberry’s inaugural Juneteenth event which means most people will not have had a Juneteenth experience, let alone know what the historical significance of the holiday is. In planning the festival, it became very key to plan a history display that would talk about what Juneteenth is, its historical significance, it’s place in history, why we celebrate it now and into the future,” said Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and events manager with the City of Newberry.

Sheila Brown, committee member, said in regard to Juneteenth, “on this day, I celebrate my ancestors’ freedom from slavery. The day they had fought for and prayed for had finally arrived. I feel blessed for the enormous sacrifices they paid with their blood, sweat, tears, and lives to ensure that I would have a better life. Because of our ancestors’ faith in God and their refusal to give up, we have been able to pursue our dreams, attain goals, and live a life that they believed we deserved. And for that, I will always be grateful to them.”

To help with that history element, there will be a history display at the Newberry Opera House as well as items for further learning at the Newberry Museum.

The display at the Newberry Opera House begins with videos that help explain Juneteenth and the Black experience. These videos include, “What is Juneteenth?” courtesy of ABC7 KGOTV, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” from the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and Amanda Gorman reading her poem, “The Hill We Climb” courtesy of C-SPAN.

Visitors will then see a canvas mural created by Robert Matheson, commissioned by the committee.

Images depicted in the mural include: Queen Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba, known for her rule during rapid growth of slave trade, she fought for independence of her kingdoms against the Portuguese; transatlantic slave trade ship; Fredrick Douglas, Robert Smalls, Harriet Tubman, three influential persons who fought for justice and freedom for enslaved persons in the Antebellum South; Juneteenth breaking chain; Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Tommie Smith (won Gold in Mexico Olympics 1968), Guion Bluford Jr. (astronaut), influential persons of the mid-20th century; Emanuel AME church image, homage to Emanuel 9; Barack Obama, first Black president; Triptych of Black lives lost in 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, behind a protester; Dr. Julian Grant, Chief Roy McClurkin, Zebbie Goudelock, Jackie Holmes, Carlton Kinard — tribute to Newberry leaders and firsts from the Black community.

Further into the display, visitors will see items donated by community members, to include but not limited to, a copy of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” antique irons and teapot, a bust of Martin Luther King Jr., and a handmade 150th anniversary ornament of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

To see the display, drop by the Newberry Opera House during normal business hours.

In regard to the celebration, Brown said, “I am elated that we are celebrating our first Juneteenth event in Newberry. It is a joy to see the commitment and effort put forth by the City of Newberry, its officials, and citizens to commemorate this special day that represents freedom from slavery.”

“I look forward to the celebration of our rich culture and history through all the vendors, talent, artists, authors, videos, artifacts, community information, and educational materials which will be showcased that day. I am hopeful that everyone attending will immerse themselves in the celebration by enjoying each other, the food, singing, dancing, games, and all the other activities which are planned for that day.”

