Live events coming up in Truth Or Consequences

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Live events are lining up on the Truth Or Consequences calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Truth Or Consequences:

Junior Open Fishing Tournament Elephant Butte, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 NM-195, Elephant Butte, NM

A tournament for K-12 youths, with awards, prizes and a cookout.

Elephant Days Elephant Butte, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join the City of Elephant Butte for its big annual event! Activities include live music, arts and crafts, vendors, a parade, car and motorcycle shows, kids activities, and more! Essentially, your...

Southwest Mandolin Camp Hillsboro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 Main, Hillsboro, NM

Join us October 28th - 31st, 2021, Thursday evening through Sunday, at the historic Black Range Lodge in Kingston, NM for Southwest Mandolin Camp sponsored by DNA Music Camps. We welcome players...

Pickamania! Hillsboro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 Main, Hillsboro, NM

Pickamania — a three-day showcase of live music, happening in Kingston New Mexico on September 10-12, 2021 — has evolved from its origins in the mid-1980s as a backyard party hosted in a garlic...

Art Hop Truth or Consequences, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Visit Truth or Consequences' downtown galleries offering exhibits, opening receptions and a chance to socialize with the artists.