Bartolo Colón, 48, tossed a complete game Saturday

The Tampa Bay Rays won last night's series opener against the Washington Nationals 3-1, and can complete the two-game home sweep with a win tonight. The Rays are -159 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Tampa Bay's win improved their record to 20-4 over their last 24 games, and they are now 1.5 games in front of the Red Sox for first place in the AL East. The Rays turn to rookie Shane McClanahan (2-1, 4.11 ERA) for his eighth career start. McClanahan is a high-velocity pitcher who has recorded 38 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. He is opposed by Washington's Patrick Corbin (3-5, 6.28 ERA), who is trying to end a personal two-start losing streak. Corbin has allowed four earned runs in each of his last three starts.