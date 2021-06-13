Cancel
Bartolo Colón, 48, tossed a complete game Saturday

By Tim Kelly
Nothing to see here, just 48-year-old Bartolo Colón tossing a complete game in the Mexican League. Colón - who is old enough to have played for the Montreal Expos - threw a complete game Saturday for Acereros de Monclova, using just 90 pitches:. Saturday evening marked the fifth start of...

