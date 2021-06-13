Cancel
Fort Plain, NY

Live events coming up in Fort Plain

Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 8 days ago

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Fort Plain has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Plain area:

The Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show

Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

The Arkell Museum & Canajoharie Library welcome the public to The Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show. Selected artists exhibit oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, photographs, pastels...

Windfall Dutch Barn Medieval Faire

Fort Plain, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2009-2019 Co Hwy 80, Fort Plain, NY

Come see pirates, Vikings, gypsies and more. Entertainment, food, vendors & games. $5.00 admission goes towards the up keep of the Barn.

National Night Out

Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

WHAT IS NATIONAL NIGHT OUT? National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer...

Gamer's Revolt Crusade League

Fort Plain, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

A friendly tournament utilizing the Warhammer 40k 9th edition crusade rules. Initial Orders of battle will be 1500 points and matches will consist of 750-1250 point armies. Minimum of 1 match...

1st Bike Night @ New Clubhouse

Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Our clubs first BIKE NIGHT at our new Location 6pm till ? $10 per person DJ Food Drinks And great people

Fort Plain, NY
ABOUT

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fort Plain Digest

Take a look at these homes on the Fort Plain market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Private 27 Acres with get-away home in Southern Adirondack Park. Wooded land with lots of Road Frontage, Plenty of wild-life, year around set-up with drilled well, septic, and 2 sources of heat. Interior needs some finishing work, possible in-law apartment over garage. Many updates: Newer windows, siding, HW heater, New plumbing, and septic. Many wild apple trees surround private back yard- views of deer and woods our back porch. Close to State Forest Land and many Adirondack trails and Lakes. Listing Brokered by Sharon Baisley, 315-429-9754<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sharon Baisley UNITED COUNTRY REAL ESTATE</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5Mjc5NzUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Immaculate Colonial home with many new updates. Beautiful tile floor in the kitchen and breakfast area matches the timeless carriage house kitchen. This home is a classic and is listed on the village historical list. Bedroom downstairs can easily be converted to a den or office turning it back to a 3 bedroom. Great back yard with inground pool and covered patio. It may not be the season right now but when summer comes you can entertain your friends and family and have plenty of room to park them in the oversized paved driveway. Watch as the leaves turn on your Maple trees and have all the neighbors envy the landscaped lawn as they go by. Have kids? What a great home, close to the Elementary, Middle and High schools. If they are involved in any school activity you will be happy not to have to run them there afterwards. Yes, they are that close! Little league field is also close by. Call for your appointment today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Hill, EULER RICHARD R at 518-673-3677</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NTM0NDAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Private get-away cottage on 27 wooded acres in Southern Adirondacks. Plenty of deer, bear & turkey's-lots of wildlife. Year around set-up with many recent improvements-sliding doors from Lv room to rear covered deck; also updated plumbing, HW heater and septic, new windows, possible in-law apartment over the garage. Big windows in back have views of Big open yard with lots of apple trees. 1200 of road frontage for privacy, and easy year around access.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sharon M. Baisley, United Country Real Estate/HBE Group Inc. at 315-429-9754</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Former artists home is located in the heart of historic Cherry Valley.. Walking distance to restaurants and local shops. Centrally located home is just 20 min from Cooperstown, 15 min to Sharon Springs and an hours drive to Albany. Thermal pane windows, newly installed furnace. Many original painted murals, bath has new plumbing but, original fixtures for that historic feel. This truly is a one of a kind unique property is ready for you to put your own stamp on and call home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact David Wood, Keller Williams Upstate NY Properties at 607-431-2540</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>