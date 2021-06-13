Live events coming up in Fort Plain

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Fort Plain has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Fort Plain area:

The Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

The Arkell Museum & Canajoharie Library welcome the public to The Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show. Selected artists exhibit oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, photographs, pastels...

Windfall Dutch Barn Medieval Faire Fort Plain, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2009-2019 Co Hwy 80, Fort Plain, NY

Come see pirates, Vikings, gypsies and more. Entertainment, food, vendors & games. $5.00 admission goes towards the up keep of the Barn.

National Night Out Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

WHAT IS NATIONAL NIGHT OUT? National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer...

Gamer's Revolt Crusade League Fort Plain, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

A friendly tournament utilizing the Warhammer 40k 9th edition crusade rules. Initial Orders of battle will be 1500 points and matches will consist of 750-1250 point armies. Minimum of 1 match...

1st Bike Night @ New Clubhouse Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Our clubs first BIKE NIGHT at our new Location 6pm till ? $10 per person DJ Food Drinks And great people