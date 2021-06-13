Newport calendar: What's coming up

(NEWPORT, VT) Live events are lining up on the Newport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport:

Better Breathers Club Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 189 Prouty Dr, Newport, VT

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

Bone Builders Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 222 Main St, Newport, VT

This class requires a medical release form. The form is attached.

Time Traveler's Day Camp Brownington, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 109 Old Stone House Rd, Brownington, VT

Have your age 7 to 12-year-old child get to know one of Vermont’s most remarkable native sons in this summer’s very special camp! Explore the important life and times of Alexander Lucius Twilight...

HELLO SUMMER Pop Up Shop Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Stop in and shop the best of Little Home Haven! Featuring handmade wood signs, authentic apparel and other home decor goods. We will also have hand painted items from the Craft Cellar. FREE...

Vermont Women's State Championship Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 590 Mt Vernon St, Newport, VT

54 hole stroke play tournament, with trophies awarded to the overall champion, the player with the lowest ringer score for the tournament, and the lowest club team (best 3 scores each day of...