This past year has been difficult for many of us in the Black and African American communities. Technology brought images of violence against our community to the forefront of the public consciousness, and the pandemic revealed its deep economic fault lines. At times, the depth of the systemic racial inequality that has occurred in the United States for five centuries and still exists today can feel overwhelming. We have an opportunity to harness data and technology to accelerate and scale equitable solutions. That change starts with each of us. What motivates me is my African American son and daughter and what they experience in society. To work on racial equity issues every day and, in some small way, help improve things for them and the generations to follow, is what every dad wants. I’m also incredibly inspired and humbled by Microsoft’s employees, community leaders and partners who are channeling their impatience into action to address racial inequity.