Live events coming up in Hallettsville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Executive home situated on 14+ ag exempt acres in Appelt's Hill area of Hallettsville. Property boasts of serene & peaceful living along w/stocked pond (catfish, perch) showing off its outdoor charm. Indoors you’ll find beautiful & spacious open kitchen, dining room, living area. Lots of windows gaze out over diving pool & superb patio. Bedrooms are all downstairs. Master en suite has separate shower & jacuzzi tub. Guest room #1 also has full bath. This home is full of secondary room extras! Huge kitchen w/custom cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar. Upstairs are two large bonus rooms with endless possibilities. The wonderful relaxing front and back lounging areas will lure you outside to enjoy the peace and quiet of the surrounding area. Outside a huge 30x50 shop awaits, ready for all your projects and storage needs. The shop has electricity and an adjacent 10x12 pump house. Tifton and Hybrid grasses surround the property. Minerals convey and a brand new survey is available!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chip Bubela, Team Bubela Real Estate at 979-221-6679</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2VudHJhbCUyMFRleGFzJTIwTXVsdGlwbGUlMjBMaXN0aW5nJTIwU2VydmljZS4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1TTUFCT1ItNDMxNTg4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> REDUCED to $48.36 SF! This five bedroom, four bath home with a double carport is a 3400+ SF home that is waiting for someone to add their own updates. It could possibly be converted into a triplex as an investment property that would earn a rental income or it could be restored as a private residence. The potential is there for it to be utilized for commercial use also. The property has an additional side lot that could be transitioned into an additional parking area. The home has high ceilings, lowered ceilings in some rooms, stained glass windows in the formal dining, interior folding doors with etched & frosted glass, some custom wood trim, hardwood floors in a few rooms, bead wood and a wood staircase. Views of the courthouse clock & the surrounding area can be seen from the bedrooms upstairs. Single car garage & an additional storage building. Excellent location, on the corner of Hwy 90-A & South Alma St near the courthouse square in downtown Hallettsville. Within walking distance of retail stores, boutiques, movie theater, post office, restaurants & other local businesses.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gary Holub, Holub Real Estate, LLC at 830-221-5550</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Enjoy this luxury South Texas ranch home on 100 acres just outside of charming Hallettsville. Within a short distance from major metros, this is an ideal property for anyone looking for a quick getaway, corporate retreat, hunting camp or full-time residence. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, chefs’ kitchen with commercial grade appliances, open concept living with formal dining room, breakfast area, office and a Texas great room with a 20’ beamed ceiling. The outdoor covered breezeway, covered and open patio areas are ideal for outdoor entertaining. A 40’x60’ shop includes two 12’ automatic doors, RV hookup, overhang and utility sink. The fully fenced property is prime wildlife habitat with both open grazing and natural South Texas coverage and one-acre tank. Deer, turkey, hogs, song birds and birds of prey are seen daily. Other features include a three-car garage, hidden air controlled walk-in gun vault, sauna and generator.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Timothy Grimes, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty at 713-520-1981</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> BUILT TO LAST! This lovely, family-friendly five-bedroom/three bath home was built in 1956 by the owner of a construction company, with meticulous care, quality material and attention to detail. It was sold to its current owner in 1958 and enlarged and renovated in 1973 to its current condition. Ideally located on a large corner lot located just two blocks from Hallettsville?s Elementary and High School, this 2748-square-foot house would make an ideal home for a young family with school-age children, or one that requires a mother-in-law plan or a my-grown-children-keep-moving-home plan. This charming home sits amidst a professionally manicured yard and boasts a sprinkler system, seven-year-old roof, gorgeous original hardwood floors in the original portion, and a two-car garage with dual garage door openers. Closets abound throughout the house, with two large storage ones in the added hallway, and a 10?x12? storage building in the back yard. While move-in ready after being lovingly cared for by its current owner for almost sixty years, it does need a major face-lift in order to begin its exciting third act in beauty and style. Please call for a private viewing so you can appreciate all the little extras that make this home so special. <p><strong>For open house information, contact Chip Bubela, Bubela & Associates, Inc. at Sch-ule-nburg9792216679Flatonia3617414890</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>