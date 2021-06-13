Events on the Childress calendar
(CHILDRESS, TX) Live events are coming to Childress.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Childress:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261
We have been day dreaming of this line-up, yall. Ryan Culwell, with very special guest, Ross Cooper, at Hotel Turkey. Do not miss this one!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX
Event in Lakeview, Texas by Nikki Jackson Music on Friday, June 18 2021
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261
Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX
Braxton Keith Live acoustic at The Grill on June 25!! 6pm show time!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:01 PM
Vacation Bible School for kids who have completed Kindergarten - 5th Grade.