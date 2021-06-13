Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Childress, TX

Events on the Childress calendar

Posted by 
Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 8 days ago

(CHILDRESS, TX) Live events are coming to Childress.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Childress:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QfBf_0aT3Q2VB00

Ryan Culwell w/ Ross Cooper

Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

We have been day dreaming of this line-up, yall. Ryan Culwell, with very special guest, Ross Cooper, at Hotel Turkey. Do not miss this one!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Coth6_0aT3Q2VB00

Nikki Jackson @ Lakeview Grill

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX

Event in Lakeview, Texas by Nikki Jackson Music on Friday, June 18 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qur3X_0aT3Q2VB00

Snag Your Table

Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Learn More

Braxton Keith

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX

Braxton Keith Live acoustic at The Grill on June 25!! 6pm show time!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qyb6D_0aT3Q2VB00

Vacation Bible School

Childress, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:01 PM

Vacation Bible School for kids who have completed Kindergarten - 5th Grade.

Learn More
Childress Voice

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
6
Followers
79
Post
677
Views
ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, TX
State
Texas State
City
Ross, TX
City
Turkey, TX
City
Childress, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hotel Turkey#Tx Event#Nikki Jackson Music#Tx 79261#Sun Jun
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Culwell
Related
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in Childress Saturday

(CHILDRESS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Childress, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 601 Ave F Nw. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Phillips 66 at 1300 Ave F Nw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Diesel: Childress's cheapest, according to survey

(CHILDRESS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Childress area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Childress area on Tuesday, found that CEFCO at 2004 Ave F Nwhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2301 Ave F Nw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35.
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Childress

(CHILDRESS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Childress area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2709 Ave F Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 1300 Ave F Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Childress gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CHILDRESS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Childress area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 601 Ave F Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 1300 Ave F Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Childress

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Childress: 1. Work From Home $80K+ Sales Representative + Will Train; 2. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year;
Childress, TXPosted by
Childress Voice

Childress gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.67 per gallon

(CHILDRESS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Childress area offering savings of $0.67 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2709 Ave F Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 2301 Ave F Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.