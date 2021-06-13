Events on the Childress calendar

(CHILDRESS, TX) Live events are coming to Childress.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Childress:

Ryan Culwell w/ Ross Cooper Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

We have been day dreaming of this line-up, yall. Ryan Culwell, with very special guest, Ross Cooper, at Hotel Turkey. Do not miss this one!

Nikki Jackson @ Lakeview Grill Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX

Event in Lakeview, Texas by Nikki Jackson Music on Friday, June 18 2021

Snag Your Table Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Braxton Keith Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX

Braxton Keith Live acoustic at The Grill on June 25!! 6pm show time!

Vacation Bible School Childress, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:01 PM

Vacation Bible School for kids who have completed Kindergarten - 5th Grade.