Fairfield, TX

Fairfield calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 8 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

4th of July Trooper Allen family picnic

Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 424 TX-75, Fairfield, TX

Come join us for a 4th of July meet and greet, bring a picnic and enjoy the activities with your children!

Movie Night

Mexia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 918 TX-171, Mexia, TX

Come join us Wednesday, June 16th for a night full of a great movie, Popcorn and drinks! Bring a blanket to sit on the ground and invite friends to come

ASHI Child and Babysitting Safety

Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 424 TX-75, Fairfield, TX

Perfect for teens and young adults interested in a babysitting business, or who have responsibility for younger family members.

19th Annual KNES Texas 99.1 Kid Fish Derby

Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 123 State Hwy Rd P64, Fairfield, TX

Join us for the 19th Annual KNES Texas 99.1 Kid Fish Derby at the Fairfield Lake State Park. More exciting info to come ,stay tuned for more !!!

The June Market at TFM

Teague, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 321 Main St, Teague, TX

Come on down to Main Street for the monthly market, TONS of local produce, honey, freestone county beef, eggs, pickles, baked goods, salsa, smell goods, street tacos, tamales, lumpia, jelly, jams...

ABOUT

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

