Brady, TX

Brady events coming up

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(BRADY, TX) Brady has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Brady area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLFID_0aT3PyCv00

Farmer's Market - Tractor Supply

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2309 S Bridge St, Brady, TX

Tractor Supply of Brady, TX hosts a Saturday Farmer's Market every Saturday at Tractor Supply. The Farmer's Market will continue rain or shine through hot and cold weather (can be moved indoors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSXbO_0aT3PyCv00

Gary P. Nunn

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 114 San Antonio St, Mason, TX

Call 325-347-1234 to reserve your table! $350 for table of 8 $30 individual reservation $20 general admission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497sKq_0aT3PyCv00

Movies in the Park: Scoob!

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:43 PM

Address: Memory Ln, Brady, TX

Our first Movie in the Park of the 2021 season will be Scoob! Sunset is at 8:43 PM. The movie is free; concessions are available for $1 each, or bring your own!

Smoke on the Hill

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Memory Ln, Brady, TX

Come join us at Historical and Beautiful Richards Park for the 15h Annual Smoke On The Hill Cookoff benefitting McCulloch County Helping Hands. Smoke On The Hill plans to keep all busy with...

World Championship BBQ Goat Cookoff

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Memory Ln, Brady, TX

It all started in 1974 when 16 cook teams got together to roast some goat in an effort to raise money for the Jaycees of McCulloch county. Yes, it was just your typical small town Texas cook off...

Brady, TX
ABOUT

With Brady Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

