Wautoma, WI

Wautoma events coming up

Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 8 days ago

(WAUTOMA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Wautoma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wautoma area:

Auction : 706 - Mt Morris. Wautoma, Wisconsin WI

Wautoma, WI

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: N2494 Yoder Lane, Wautoma, WI

Online Only - ONE DAY PICKUP in MOUNT MORRIS on WEDNESDAY, JUNE from 1 - 6pmCST. If you cannot pick up during this time, please - DO NOT BID! Items not picked up on the 16th will be forfieted and...

WPPA and WPPG Fly In at Wautoma airport on June 18 and 19

Wautoma, WI

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: Wautoma, WI

This will be a relaxed atmosphere with everyone bringing their own food and beverage. There will be no kitchen with food and meals provided. We are, however, checking with the local EAA chapter to...

Garden Stone Workshop

Wautoma, WI

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 323 E Main St, Wautoma, WI

Learn how to choose your china, smash it and design your stone! Lots of options to choose from OR bring your own! $35 includes all supplies and instructions!

Pickin' @ The Post

Wautoma, WI

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: N3708 WI-152, Wautoma, WI

Great news!! Pickin' @ the Post--as in Trading Post Bar & Grill in Mt. Morris--is back: Thursdays, 1 - 3. All acoustic musicians are invited to drop in with their instruments (bring your groupies...

UNITE Worship Night

Wautoma, WI

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: N2126 22nd Ave, Wautoma, WI

Join us for a night of Worship & Prayer! Continuing on in our joint efforts to pray and praise together with Faith Community Church & a few other churches in our area we invite you out for a night...

ABOUT

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

