Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Algona, IA

Algona calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Algona News Alert
Algona News Alert
 8 days ago

(ALGONA, IA) Algona is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Algona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvW7i_0aT3PvYk00

Humboldt Varsity Baseball @ Algona

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:15 PM

Address: 600 S Hale St, Algona, IA

The Algona (IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Humboldt (IA) on Wednesday, July 7 @ 5:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgsZ0_0aT3PvYk00

Funeral service

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 715 E North St, Algona, IA

Here is Margaret Faber’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Margaret Faber (Algona, Iowa), born in North Washington, Iowa...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIDOL_0aT3PvYk00

West Hancock Varsity Softball @ Bishop Garrigan

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:45 PM

Address: 1224 N McCoy St, Algona, IA

The Bishop Garrigan (Algona, IA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. West Hancock (Britt, IA) on Friday, July 2 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GoJH_0aT3PvYk00

Casey Muessigmann at The Kossuth County Fair Algona IA

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 700 E Fair St, Algona, IA

Casey Muessigmann from Team Blake on The Voice and his crew are excited to return to the Kossuth County Fair! Meet us at the Entertainment Garden for cold drinks and LIVE music! FREE Show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdNUY_0aT3PvYk00

Memorial Service and Butterfly Release

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 S Phillips St, Algona, IA

Hospice of the Heartland hosts an annual memorial service and butterfly release in the courtyard of Kossuth Regional Health Center. All are welcome to attend this memorial ceremony to remember...

Learn More
Algona News Alert

Algona News Alert

Algona, IA
18
Followers
88
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Algona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
Iowa State
City
North Washington, IA
Algona, IA
Obituaries
Local
Iowa Government
City
Algona, IA
Algona, IA
Government
City
Humboldt, IA
City
Britt, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ia Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Top stories trending in Algona

(ALGONA, IA) What’s going on in Algona? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Algona area, click here.
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Monday sun alert in Algona — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ALGONA, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Algona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Top Algona sports news

(ALGONA, IA) Algona-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Algona sports stories like these, click here.
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Sun forecast for Algona — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ALGONA, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Algona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Algona stations charging $0.00 extra

(ALGONA, IA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Algona area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Algona area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 1414 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 1414 N Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.08.
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Algona

(ALGONA, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Algona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Algona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Algona: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,677 per week; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $70,000/Year + Great Benefits; 3. District Sales Manager - Palo Alto/ Pocahontas; 4. Assembly; 5. CDL A Truck Driver - NEW PAY INCREASE - $.63-$.67 CPM!; 6. CDL-A Solo Company Drivers; 7. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Weekend Home Time (Algona); 8. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Algona); 9. CDL-A Team Truck Drivers; 10. Registered Nurse | RN | GERI (Contract);
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Wednesday has sun for Algona — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ALGONA, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Algona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Algona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Algona: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $70,000/Year + Great Benefits; 2. Accounting Assistant; 3. District Sales Manager - Palo Alto/ Pocahontas; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $61,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 5. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 6. CDL-A Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Algona); 7. Assembly Worker; 8. Assembly; 9. Tutor/Mentor Algona/Mason City Area Middle and High Schools;
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Job alert: These Algona jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Algona: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,712 per week; 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 3. Hiring Local CDL A - Company Drivers - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 4. Mechanical Designer; 5. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 6. Warehouse Package Handler; 7. Sales Representative; 8. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 9. Stacker - $17/hr.*; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $70,000/Year + Great Benefits;
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Algona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Algona: 1. Warehouse Package Handler; 2. Accounting Assistant; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 4. Route Sales Representative; 5. Shipping & Receiving Worker; 6. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Algona); 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $61,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $70,000/Year; 9. Dedicated Local Class A CDL Truck Drivers; 10. Dedicated Local Class A CDL Truck Drivers (Algona);