Algona calendar: Coming events

(ALGONA, IA) Algona is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Algona:

Humboldt Varsity Baseball @ Algona Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:15 PM

Address: 600 S Hale St, Algona, IA

The Algona (IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Humboldt (IA) on Wednesday, July 7 @ 5:30p.

Funeral service Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 715 E North St, Algona, IA

Here is Margaret Faber’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Margaret Faber (Algona, Iowa), born in North Washington, Iowa...

West Hancock Varsity Softball @ Bishop Garrigan Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:45 PM

Address: 1224 N McCoy St, Algona, IA

The Bishop Garrigan (Algona, IA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. West Hancock (Britt, IA) on Friday, July 2 @ 6p.

Casey Muessigmann at The Kossuth County Fair Algona IA Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 700 E Fair St, Algona, IA

Casey Muessigmann from Team Blake on The Voice and his crew are excited to return to the Kossuth County Fair! Meet us at the Entertainment Garden for cold drinks and LIVE music! FREE Show!

Memorial Service and Butterfly Release Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 S Phillips St, Algona, IA

Hospice of the Heartland hosts an annual memorial service and butterfly release in the courtyard of Kossuth Regional Health Center. All are welcome to attend this memorial ceremony to remember...