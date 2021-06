Three countries have approached Israel in recent days with requests to purchase the vaccines that were supposed to be transferred to the Palestinian Authority, should the agreement with the PA is finally revoked, a political source told Haaretz on Sunday (גורם מדיני: ישראל מנהלת מגעים עם שלוש מדינות על החיסונים שיועדו לפלסטינים). According to the source, Israel is in talks with these countries about the transfer of the vaccines, which will expire in July. Meanwhile, the PA health ministry announced on Sunday that they intend to resume negotiations with the Israeli health ministry and Pfizer regarding the delivery of “safe vaccines that comply with standards.”