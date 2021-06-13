Cancel
Worland, WY

What’s up Worland: Local events calendar

Worland News Alert
Worland News Alert
 8 days ago

(WORLAND, WY) Live events are coming to Worland.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Worland area:

Big Praise at Culture Fest

Worland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1200 Culbertson Ave, Worland, WY

Big Praise will be at Culture Fest on Saturday, June 19th from 10:00 to 10:30 am and 4:00 to 5:00 pm! Come and join us!

VBS

Worland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1101 Big Horn Ave, Worland, WY

VBS is for those who just completed Pre-K through 5th grade (the 2020-2021 School Year). You can register online at http://CrossPointBaptist.Church/VBS "VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel...

Picnic and Praise

Worland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Picnic and Praise! 4:30 pm followed by food and fellowship at 5:30 pm. Join Big Praise in Sanders Park on June 27th!

Lead Climbing Clinic - Ten Sleep Canyon

Ten Sleep, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 124 2nd St, Ten Sleep, WY

This lead climbing clinic is open to adult climbers with significant top rope climbing experience who want to learn how to safely begin leading sport climbs. Participants will learn the...

Half Marathon

Ten Sleep, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join us for some mountain therapy in the beautiful Ten Sleep Canyon of the Bighorn Mountains for our fourth annual Out of the Darkness & Into the Bighorns event. Our 2021 Out of the Darkness ...

Worland, WY
