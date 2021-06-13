What’s up Moriarty: Local events calendar

(MORIARTY, NM) Moriarty has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moriarty area:

Albuquerque, NM Appleseed June 12-13, 2021 Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 74 Barton Rd, Edgewood, NM

RWVA Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship & Heritage Clinic Learn fundamental rifle marksmanship techniques in a fun, family-friendly environment. Whether you're an experienced shooter or new to the world...

Chuckwagon Supper Show Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 87 N Frontage Rd, Edgewood, NM

Our Saturday night Chuckwagon Supper Shows are a local favorite. Suppers include a traditional barbecue dinner of brisket and chicken (vegetarian option is

Worm Composting Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Worm composting, or vermiculture, uses the red wiggler worm to process feedstocks into compost and can be scaled from food scraps in an apartment to a larger, multi-family system. You will learn...

Estancia Valley Writer's Group (EVWG) Moriarty, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 201 Broadway, Moriarty, NM

EVWG is a free bi-monthly critique group dedicated to helping its members prepare manuscripts for publication. We are serious writers looking to work with serious writers. New members are always...

Basic Pistol Course Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 74 Barton Rd, Edgewood, NM

This course is the same Defensive Handgun Course given at the police academy that teaches people who want to learn the fundamentals of handling, clearing, firing, manipulating and managing their...