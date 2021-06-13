Cancel
Watseka, IL

Watseka events coming up

Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 8 days ago

(WATSEKA, IL) Watseka is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Watseka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SQTT_0aT3PnkA00

The Marshall Tucker Band @ Watseka Theatre Watseka IL

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 E Walnut St, Watseka, IL

Back by popular demand! 4th time at Watseka Theatre. Classic Southern Rock Million selling hit songs including "Can't You See", "Heard It In A Love Song"& "Fire On A Mountain". Watseka Theatre is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pUPt_0aT3PnkA00

Fourth Of July Parade

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 138 S Belmont Ave, Watseka, IL

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGdHZ_0aT3PnkA00

Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1390 E 2000 North Rd, Watseka, IL

Features fun for the entire family, including livestock competitions, and exhibits, commerical vendors selling their wares, entertainment, music, rides and more. Come out and enjoy the rich...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltHBu_0aT3PnkA00

Celebrate Recovery

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1658 E Walnut St, Watseka, IL

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ centered recovery program to help you through hurts, hang-ups, and habits. Celebrate Recovery isn't just for those with addiction struggles, the program is for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLjuw_0aT3PnkA00

Summer Camp Registration

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 S 3rd St, Watseka, IL

Looking for a place for your 5-11 year old to go for the summer that is safe, secure and packed with things to do? Look no more, join us at the Watseka Park District for Summer Camp 2021. Summer...

Watseka, IL
With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Watseka Updates

News wrap: Headlines in Watseka

(WATSEKA, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Watseka. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Watseka area, click here.
Watseka Updates

Top homes for sale in Watseka

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Country Property ready for new owner!! Features completely new half bath, freshly painted living room, hallway and Family room. This home is set back off IL RT 1 on quiet shaded 2.83 acre lot. Offered is a 2119 Sq ft all brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home. The asphalt driveway leads you into you into this beautiful and peaceful property. The large family room lets out onto a large patio through beautiful newer sliding glass doors. The country kitchen is well laid out having been updated some years ago with new quartz counter tops. All appliances stay. Utility/mud room features an outside entrance door and a scrub up sink with walk in shower. The full bath was totally renovated in 2006. A GEOTHERMAL HEATING/CENTRAL AIR SYSTEM was installed in 2010. Average monthly utilities for this all electric home are only about $160/month!! (Garbage pickup $35/mo). There is a 2 car attached garage and a 35 FT X 25 FT 3 car metal sided building complete with concrete floor, Ben Franklin style wood heater(with properly installed chimney) and asphalt drive extended from the front driveway. The property's south line borders the Iroquois river. The home and out building are not in a flood zone as shown in the latest FEMA survey. The entire property has been well maintained. This fine country estate is located just minutes from all services in Watseka AND A 1/2 hour drive to Kankakee. CALL AN AGENT TODAY!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Madison Johnson, Coldwell Banker Lenington Realty at 217-379-4889</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beauty and the beast. More than half an acre for fun, gardening, and solitude this ranch home is surrounded by tall trees. It's a great place to hide from the hustle and bustle of the big cities. This blank slate can be conformed to any of your wildest dreams and desires. Just start right in...<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrea Poling, LANDMARK REAL ESTATE at 217-352-1933</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spacious 4 bdrs, 2 baths home with 2 car attached garage. Each level has bedrooms, bath, and kitchen allowing for single or multi-family living. 1st floor office and laundry area. Home could use some improvements however certainly livable in present condition. Sellers are downsizing. Nice location. Property being sold in "AS IS" condition.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rex Roy, RE/MAX Choice at 217-359-3131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> BREATHTAKING & INVITING CRESCENT CITY FARMETTE SANCTUARY ~~ Roomy Open Concept farm style kitchen with plenty of room for a family style table. New carpet in Living Room, living room ceiling updated, new flooring in Bathroom ~~Three generous bedrooms and two Full Baths. Inviting 3 Season Sun Room with lots of windows leading out to the expansive deck ready for entertaining and enjoying evening sunsets. Plus circle driveway, 2 car garage ~~ Hugh 52x36 Barn ~~ Corn Crib ~~ 27 x 24 Shed. Propane fueled and private well & septic, Power and water in some of the outbuildings. Unlimited possibilities for growing your own gardens, pets, horses and more. Roof 10 years old, barn roof 2 years, newer windows, dry cellar. DON'T LET THIS ONE GET PAST YOU ~~ SET UP YOUR TOUR NOW.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Caprice Sanfratello, Sun Realty Group, LLC at 815-469-2837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Watseka Updates

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(WATSEKA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watseka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.