Liberty, NY

Coming soon: Liberty events

Liberty Dispatch
Liberty Dispatch
 8 days ago

(LIBERTY, NY) Liberty has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Liberty:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAIYy_0aT3PmrR00

LonCon ft. Mihali & Aqueous

Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Mihali, Aqueous, Dogs In A Pile, RCA-Rob, Chris, Adrian, Baked Shrimp (x2), Creamery Station, Trailheads and Hayley Jane as the artist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTxYk_0aT3PmrR00

From Barns to the Bard: A Brief History of the Theatre in Sullivan County

Hurleyville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 219 Main St, Hurleyville, NY

From the earliest minstrel and vaudeville shows through the world class entertainment offered by the big hotels to the Catskill Mountain Shakespeare Festival and 75 years of summer stock, Sullivan...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQfsa_0aT3PmrR00

I'm back at the Pickled Owl!

Hurleyville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 218 Main St, Hurleyville, NY

Join me for a solo event back at one of my favorite venues I've been playing at for about 5 years! The food and the atmosphere is so inviting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00t45r_0aT3PmrR00

Pasadía en la Naturaleza Observando las Aves

White Sulphur Springs, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Las aves son de las especies más maravillosas, inspiradoras y encantadoras de la Naturaleza. El propósito de este evento ecológico es educar a los participantes sobre las principales especies de...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jIRw_0aT3PmrR00

Liberty Farmers' Market

Liberty, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 N Main St, Liberty, NY

Season: SummerMarket Hours:June 16 - September 17, 2021Fridays, 3 pm - 6 pmLocation: Creekside Park,116 N. Main St. Liberty, NY, Behind Town of Liberty Parks

Liberty Dispatch

Liberty Dispatch

Liberty, NY
ABOUT

With Liberty Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

