Sidney, MT

Sidney events coming up

Sidney Updates
Sidney Updates
 8 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) Live events are coming to Sidney.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sidney area:

JSEC Meeting

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney, MT

Sidney JSEC helps to coordinate employer ideas, exchange information and provide training to employers and job seekers based on their needs. JSEC is open to anyone who wants to promote & support...

Sidney Jaycees 44th Annual Demolition Derby

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

Sports event in Sidney, MT by Sidney Jaycees on Saturday, August 21 2021 with 323 people interested and 58 people going.

Brett Young with special guest The Bellamy Brothers

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

Brett Young with special guest The Bellamy Brothers er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Brett Young with special guest The Bellamy Brothers, kom á Facebook nú.

Open Studio Saturday

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney, MT

Is there an art project or medium that you’ve been dying to try, but the class times and dates didn’t work for you? Have you wanted to do your own project with wet clay, or use our studio space to...

2021 Roughneck Rumble Team Derby - Saturday Night

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

Derbytees.TV powered by DEC Headers brings you the 2021 Roughneck Rumble 4 Man Team Derby presented by Colyer Performance Engines LIVE from Sidney, MT. Saturday classes include a 4 man team...

