Vin Diesel says ‘Fast and Furious’ saga planning an ending

By Associated Press
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 8 days ago
Vin Diesel made a mark as the street racer patriarch in the Fast and Furious franchise, but the storyline starring his longstanding character will soon come to an end. Diesel said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that the Fast and Furious saga will conclude after two more films following the upcoming ninth installment, F9, which releases in theaters June 25. He said Universal Pictures wants to close out the saga in two parts.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

