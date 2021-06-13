Vin Diesel says ‘Fast and Furious’ saga planning an ending
Vin Diesel made a mark as the street racer patriarch in the Fast and Furious franchise, but the storyline starring his longstanding character will soon come to an end. Diesel said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that the Fast and Furious saga will conclude after two more films following the upcoming ninth installment, F9, which releases in theaters June 25. He said Universal Pictures wants to close out the saga in two parts.thegrio.com