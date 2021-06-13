Events on the Ganado calendar
(GANADO, AZ) Live events are coming to Ganado.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ganado:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM
FORT DEFIANCE – The BIA Fire and Aviation Management fire danger level remains at high. The Navajo Nation Stage Two Fire Restriction is in effect that prohibits wood-burning, charcoal fires...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Open for MU (Missouri State) students and four LA/SA DVMS and techs. Volunteers will run animal health clinics and to minister to the Navajo community in Sanders, AZ. Ministry focus will be on...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
FORT DEFIANCE – Mentor Me Ministries invites area churches to a fatherless boys event on Saturday, June 19, in Fort Defiance. The event will include games, music, food, and gifts. Upon completion...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM
Address: Fort Defiance, AZ
4 Weeks Coding 101 c#, .net bootcamp Training course is being delivered during June 21, 2021 - July 14, 2021 US Pacific Time. About this event This event has been UPDATED since it was first...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM
Address: 200 Parkway Bldg. #4, Window Rock, AZ 86515
Navajo Nation Pride is proud to host our Closing Ceremony & LGBTQ+ Showcase to uplifit the voices of our Indigenous Matriaches!