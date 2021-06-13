Cancel
Ganado, AZ

Events on the Ganado calendar

Posted by 
Ganado Updates
 8 days ago

(GANADO, AZ) Live events are coming to Ganado.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ganado:

Fire danger is high

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

FORT DEFIANCE – The BIA Fire and Aviation Management fire danger level remains at high. The Navajo Nation Stage Two Fire Restriction is in effect that prohibits wood-burning, charcoal fires...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309YIq_0aT3PgZ500

USA (Poock/MO – Navajo) 21-06a

Sanders, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Open for MU (Missouri State) students and four LA/SA DVMS and techs. Volunteers will run animal health clinics and to minister to the Navajo community in Sanders, AZ. Ministry focus will be on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bcGf_0aT3PgZ500

Mentor Me Ministries boy’s event

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

FORT DEFIANCE – Mentor Me Ministries invites area churches to a fatherless boys event on Saturday, June 19, in Fort Defiance. The event will include games, music, food, and gifts. Upon completion...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwpMh_0aT3PgZ500

4 Weeks Coding 101 c#, .net bootcamp Training Course Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: Fort Defiance, AZ

4 Weeks Coding 101 c#, .net bootcamp Training course is being delivered during June 21, 2021 - July 14, 2021 US Pacific Time. About this event This event has been UPDATED since it was first...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTz9S_0aT3PgZ500

Navajo Nation Pride - Closing Ceremony & Showcase

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 Parkway Bldg. #4, Window Rock, AZ 86515

Navajo Nation Pride is proud to host our Closing Ceremony & LGBTQ+ Showcase to uplifit the voices of our Indigenous Matriaches!

Learn More
Ganado, AZ
ABOUT

With Ganado Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

