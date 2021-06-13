Cancel
Bonners Ferry, ID

Bonners Ferry events calendar

Posted by 
Bonners Ferry News Watch
 8 days ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Bonners Ferry is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bonners Ferry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf2Zg_0aT3PfgM00

Rotary Meeting

Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 7161 Main St, Bonners Ferry, ID

Join us at Noon at Mugsy’s Tavern & Grill, downtown Bonners Ferry. We typically have a dynamic and informative speaker and great fun raising funds that benefit our community and our world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u51qe_0aT3PfgM00

Bonner’s Ferry HorsePower Collides

Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Bonners Ferry, ID

Sports event by HorsePower Collides on Saturday, June 19 2021 with 313 people interested and 60 people going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGP3a_0aT3PfgM00

Faith Rocks The Mountain Music Festival

Troy, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 78 lake creek road, Troy, MT 59935

Christian music festival in Troy Montana. Gates open at 10am. Great music and extreme motorcycle show! Limited camping spots available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6ODZ_0aT3PfgM00

Pastors Lunch Montana

Troy, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 13891 US-2, Troy, MT 59935

God is on the move! The Gospel is spreading and churches are multiplying at rapidly increasing rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKy7U_0aT3PfgM00

Two Mouth Lake (~10 miles round trip)

Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Bonners Ferry, ID

Day trip, might be some snow in mid June. But wont require snowshoes. The trail is ~10 miles with ~2000' elevation change. A couple creek crossings that might get your boots a little wet so an...

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry, ID
With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

