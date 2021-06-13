Bonners Ferry events calendar
(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Bonners Ferry is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bonners Ferry:
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 PM
Address: 7161 Main St, Bonners Ferry, ID
Join us at Noon at Mugsy’s Tavern & Grill, downtown Bonners Ferry. We typically have a dynamic and informative speaker and great fun raising funds that benefit our community and our world.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: Bonners Ferry, ID
Sports event by HorsePower Collides on Saturday, June 19 2021 with 313 people interested and 60 people going.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 78 lake creek road, Troy, MT 59935
Christian music festival in Troy Montana. Gates open at 10am. Great music and extreme motorcycle show! Limited camping spots available.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 13891 US-2, Troy, MT 59935
God is on the move! The Gospel is spreading and churches are multiplying at rapidly increasing rates.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: Bonners Ferry, ID
Day trip, might be some snow in mid June. But wont require snowshoes. The trail is ~10 miles with ~2000' elevation change. A couple creek crossings that might get your boots a little wet so an...