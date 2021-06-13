Events on the Quitman calendar

(QUITMAN, TX) Quitman is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Quitman:

W.A.M A Social Event Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 108 S Johnson St, Mineola, TX

W.A.M is a social event that highlights local Wine Vineyards, Artists and Musicians. These events will bring together lovers of the arts and wine drinkers. The event will feature All-You-Can-Drink...

Live music by Todd Brewer Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Music event by Logan's Place on Saturday, June 19 2021

June Sips and Stems: Farmhouse Wreath Class Quitman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 West Lipscomb Street, Quitman, TX 75783

Come and design a super cute Farmhouse wreath with the Bella Floral Team!!!

Rocky Railway VBS Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 3368 FM 49, Mineola, TX

Get your ticket and hop on board the Rocky Railway as we set out on our adventure to learn how Jesus' power pulls us through!! VBS is for prek-5th grade kids. We look forward to this exciting...

Yoga Nurture Retreat with Debbie Jaeger Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 431 Co Rd 2487, Mineola, TX

A weekend of yoga, wine and laughter and connection with your tribe. A get away to find the reset you need to discover a fresh perspective and more energy.