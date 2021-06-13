Cancel
Quitman, TX

Events on the Quitman calendar

Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 8 days ago

(QUITMAN, TX) Quitman is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Quitman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kc8WL_0aT3PaGj00

W.A.M A Social Event

Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 108 S Johnson St, Mineola, TX

W.A.M is a social event that highlights local Wine Vineyards, Artists and Musicians. These events will bring together lovers of the arts and wine drinkers. The event will feature All-You-Can-Drink...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhPS0_0aT3PaGj00

Live music by Todd Brewer

Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Music event by Logan's Place on Saturday, June 19 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGZzv_0aT3PaGj00

June Sips and Stems: Farmhouse Wreath Class

Quitman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 West Lipscomb Street, Quitman, TX 75783

Come and design a super cute Farmhouse wreath with the Bella Floral Team!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163auY_0aT3PaGj00

Rocky Railway VBS

Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 3368 FM 49, Mineola, TX

Get your ticket and hop on board the Rocky Railway as we set out on our adventure to learn how Jesus' power pulls us through!! VBS is for prek-5th grade kids. We look forward to this exciting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0FSy_0aT3PaGj00

Yoga Nurture Retreat with Debbie Jaeger

Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 431 Co Rd 2487, Mineola, TX

A weekend of yoga, wine and laughter and connection with your tribe. A get away to find the reset you need to discover a fresh perspective and more energy.

Quitman, TX
ABOUT

With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Quitman, TX
Check out these Quitman homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: If you've been looking for a place in the Piney Woods of East Texas, this is it! This ranch style home sitting on 13.4
Quitman, TX
Where's the cheapest gas in Quitman?

(QUITMAN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Quitman, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Brookshire's at 502C E Goode St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 302 W Bermuda St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Quitman, TX
Homes for sale in Quitman: New listings

(QUITMAN, TX) Looking for a house in Quitman? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Quitman, TX
Check out these houses for sale in Quitman

(QUITMAN, TX) Looking for a house in Quitman? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Quitman, TX
Price check: Diesel prices around Quitman

(QUITMAN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Quitman, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Quitman area went to Exxon at 308 E Goode St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.89, at Exxon at 308 E Goode St, the survey found:
Quitman, TX
Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Quitman

(QUITMAN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Quitman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Brookshire's at 502C E Goode St. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Minnow Bucket Marina at 3035 Sh-154, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Quitman, TX
Job alert: These jobs are open in Quitman

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Quitman: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Chief Financial Officer; 3. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 4. Telemetry (Tele) Travel Nurse RN - $57.36/Hour $2065/Weekly; 5. Interventional Radiology Technician (IR Tech) Travel Allied - $45.99/Hour $1656/Weekly; 6. Licensed Clinical Social Worker; 7. On-Site Staffing Manager (LI exp preferred); 8. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive; 9. Restaurant General Manager; 10. Class A CDL Dedicated Owner Operators - Little Rock and Daingerfield, TX;
Quitman, TX
A job on your schedule? These Quitman positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Quitman-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Insurance Specialist; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Ocean Export Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Food Service Worker & Cashiers; 6. " Life Insurance Agents! Earn $500 a Day/Work from Home; 7. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Quitman, TX
Hiring now! Jobs in Quitman with an immediate start

These companies in Quitman are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Benefit Sales Representative - Work from Home; 2. Virtual Sales Associate - Remote from Home or Office; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 4. Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service - Call Center (Chat - Voice - Social Media); 6. 25 Customer Service/Inbound Sales Agents Needed - Start 6/14/21; 7. Perfect Sales Job! Work from Home! 125K plus in the first year!; 8. Entry Level Sales - Insurance - Remote; 9. " Life Insurance Agents! Earn $500 a Day/Work from Home;
Quitman, TX
Take a look at these homes on the Quitman market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Owner Financing Only. Owner carry first with 10% down and 9.5% interest. Charming home with with beautiful trim and casings. Large living room with gorgeous hardwood floors. Enjoy historic downtown area with shopping and dining. Just a short drive to Canton 1st Monday Trade Days. Don't wait!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Shaune Corbett, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 3BR-2BA brick home in a well established neighborhood in Winnsboro, Texas - Wood County. The home features 2 large living areas & a spacious kitchen with plenty of storage space. Your primary bedroom en suite has a large closet, & your W&D are located here as well. The other 2 BR's share a hall bathroom with shower-tub combo. Home sits on a large city lot that's in walking distance to Winnsboro's Historical downtown, Farmers Market, spas, salons, barbers, shopping & dining. We have it all!<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Beaty, United Country Cain Agency at 903-342-9987</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Big, open, beautiful home in the country! Under Construction. This home offers beauty and functionality with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths for your family to get comfortable. A stunning kitchen that boasts a grand island open to a large family room with a gorgeous fireplace for cozy family time. This Meadows Homes, LLC build is situated on a large 0.5 AC lot to enjoy family activities outside. Located just moments from downtown historic Mineola. Come see this amazing home before it is too late!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cindi Featherston-Shiel, The Property Shoppe at 903-561-2200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home has it all! Walk into a fully remodeled home in a well established family neighborhood. This 4BR-3BA features a large open kitchen, with breakfast bar & dining area. All granite counter tops with custom cabinets throughout. The office nook & coffee bar are open to the large den. There's a separate formal dining area & the bedrooms are spacious. Outside: a pool with decking & a shop with electric. This is a must see! Only 90 miles east of Dallas, TX & 50 miles from Longview &Tyler. Come see the heart of East Texas in historical downtown Winnsboro.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Beaty, United Country Cain Agency at 903-342-9987</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Quitman, TX
Quitman gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(QUITMAN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Quitman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 412 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 412 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.