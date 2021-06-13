You Can Get A Free Slurpee At 7-Eleven All July This Year, Not Just On 7/11
7-Eleven Day is coming up on July 11, but this year, the celebration won’t just last for one day. You can enjoy the convenience store’s iconic frozen drinks all month long with a new free Slurpee deal this year. Yep, you heard that right — the one-stop shop is going all out for its 94th birthday in July with a month-long celebration for fans. If you’re ready to kick off the festivities, here’s how to get a free 7-Eleven Day Slurpee in July 2021.www.elitedaily.com