You Can Get A Free Slurpee At 7-Eleven All July This Year, Not Just On 7/11

Wendy’s is getting set to ring off the summer of 2021 with a large giveaway of one of its most popular menu items. Wendy’s, a prominent fast food business, has just announced that for the entire month of June, the firm will be giving away free Frosties every Friday! When you think of Wendy’s, there are a few menu items that quickly come to mind, and its fan-favorite dessert, the Frosty, is undoubtedly at the top of the list.