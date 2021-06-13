Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

You Can Get A Free Slurpee At 7-Eleven All July This Year, Not Just On 7/11

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article7-Eleven Day is coming up on July 11, but this year, the celebration won’t just last for one day. You can enjoy the convenience store’s iconic frozen drinks all month long with a new free Slurpee deal this year. Yep, you heard that right — the one-stop shop is going all out for its 94th birthday in July with a month-long celebration for fans. If you’re ready to kick off the festivities, here’s how to get a free 7-Eleven Day Slurpee in July 2021.

www.elitedaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slurpee#7 Eleven#Food Drink#Cheeseburger Bites#Buffalo Chicken Rollers#The App Store#Google Play#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Google
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
ShoppingThrillist

This $30 Costco Spice Rack Comes with 5 Years of Free Refills

Sustainability is hot right now, as it should be. The Earth is slowly dying and we've all got to do our part to slow that process down. Costco is rewarding shoppers for thinking green by giving them the gift of free refills, and we're not talking about fountain drinks. Spices...
Food & Drinkswcsx.com

Free Slurpees Are Back At 7-11, This Time For A Whole Month

7- Eleven’s very popular Free Slurpee Day, which the chain canceled last year, is back this year. And not for just a day: this year, they’re giving away Slurpees for free all month long. Normally, the convenience store hands out free Slurpees on its birthday (July 11… get it? 7/11!)....
Food & Drinksimfromdenver.com

7/11 To Offer Free Slurpees The Entire Month of July

Last year’s Free Slurpee Day was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus, making it the first time in 20 years that they altered the promotion so that it lasted the whole month of July. In the past, 7-Eleven Day was solely recognized on one single date, July 11, offering one frozen treat to any that entered one of their locations.
Hobbiessoyacincau.com

You can now buy Roblox gift cards at 7-Eleven

You can usually count on 7-Eleven to have a few of the most popular gift cards in stock. But now you’d know where to purchase gift cards for the gaming platform Roblox—you know, just in case you might not know what to get a kid for their birthday. 7-Eleven announces...
Grocery & Supermaketnewsatw.com

7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees next month and I’m concerned

A different time calls for a different type of birthday celebration, even for a massive convenience store chain turning 94. 7-Eleven has made a tradition of celebrating its unofficial birthday on July 11 (7-11, get it?) by giving away free Slurpees to all comers and calling it a party. But for the second year in a row, the company is expanding the promotion to the entire month of July.
Restaurantstheurbantwist.com

Every Friday In June, Wendy’s Will Give Away Free Frosties!

Wendy’s is getting set to ring off the summer of 2021 with a large giveaway of one of its most popular menu items. Wendy’s, a prominent fast food business, has just announced that for the entire month of June, the firm will be giving away free Frosties every Friday! When you think of Wendy’s, there are a few menu items that quickly come to mind, and its fan-favorite dessert, the Frosty, is undoubtedly at the top of the list.
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Get Refreshed at 7-Eleven® with Big Gulp's Five New Drinks

"We're excited to offer these new, great-tasting beverages at an equally great value to celebrate people starting to return to their normal daily routines," said Jawad Bisbis, 7-Eleven vice president of proprietary beverages. "Picking up a Big Gulp on the way to class or work or running errands has always been a bright spot in our customer's day. Now, we are proud to offer them choices they aren't used to seeing on the fountain, like refreshing sparkling flavored water and a zero-calorie sports drink."
Food & Drinkscstoredecisions.com

New Slurpee Flavor Makes for Cool Summer at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven customers will be able to grab a new Slurpee flavor this summer in a new “stay-cold” cup at participating 7-Eleven stores for $1. The convenience retailer’s exclusive Slurpee flavor, Peach Perfect, is now available in participating 7-Eleven stores. Peach Perfect is made with real juice and is perfectly peachy in every way with its refreshing peach taste. No matter what customers choose, this new flavor will cool them down faster than they can say Slurpee.
Food & DrinksThrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Nuggets for the Rest of the Month

Wendy's is welcoming the arrival of summer with a pile of offers aimed at enticing you to spend some time around its pigtailed ambassador. Throughout June, any new user to the Wendy's Rewards app can snag a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase. That means you can grab a drink, salad, or whatever you're in the mood to eat and land free nuggets on the side. It's a decent add-on, even if it doesn't really feel like a meal. (Though, at 450 calories, it's a pretty solid chunk of a meal.)
Public HealthPopculture

Every Free Food Deal You Can Get Just for Getting Your COVID Vaccine

A number of organizations have begun handing out perks to those who have received their COVID-19 vaccines, and that includes a number of restaurants. A trend that kicked off earlier this year after Krispy Kreme declared that vaccinated customers could receive a free donut, a number of eateries have since followed suit with varying offerings, ranging from pastries to probiotics. Scroll through to see some of the food deals you can score if you've gotten your shots.
RestaurantsPosted by
Action News Jax

National Hamburger Day 2021: Get deals and freebies on burgers

National Hamburger Day falls on Friday this year, and if you are a burger fan, there is a deal to be had. The hamburger is a staple across America and has been for quite a while. A 1896 Chicago Tribune article makes a reference to the growing popularity amongst rail commuters of the “hamburger sandwich,” according to Nationaltoday.com.
RestaurantsLifehacker

How to Eat for Cheap (or Free) at Restaurants in June

Whether through an ongoing deal or due to a special occasion, restaurants nationwide are eager to hand out a bunch of free food and discounts this month. Here’s a look at some of the best deals and offers from the bigger chains:. Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a two-for-one boneless...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Costco is Selling This Entire Keg of Beer for Under $20

Costco's inventory right now is all about the items members need to make this summer a delicious one (S'mores four ways anyone?), but additions keep coming. One of the newest ones is under $20, will serve many, and will have you saying, "Ein bier, bitte!" Costco is selling a special...