Coming soon: Warsaw events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! SHOWINGS TO START ON April 17, 2021. 4 BR Waterfront Ranch located on combined lots. This home overlooks Cabin Point Creek with quick access to Potomac River. Pier with electricity, water and one large fish cleaning station and stainless sink for cleaning up. Water depth of 4' to 5' feet at pier will accommodate good size boat. This property offers a paved driveway and parking area with a 32' x 42' garage with access to 2nd floor by stairs from within. Existing shower,Vanity and Toilet convey, but they are not installed. This could easily become a nice guest apartment . This home offers a 12' x 14' screen in porch and a 12' x 43' attached deck. Home offers a beautiful stone fireplace in Family Room with views of Cabin Point Creek from Living Room, Kitchen and Master Bed Room. The Master Bed Rm. has walk-in closet, large Master Bath with whirlpool tub and steam shower, This home has existing ADT Security System and is Wheel Chair/Handicapped Accessible throughout. Also has encapsulated crawl space with Dehumidifier. It should also be noted that a 400 gal. propane gas tank and a back-up portable generator will convey with property. Cabin Point/ Glebe Harbor community amenities include Sand Beach's, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Boat Ramps and more. VERY NICE 3 BED 2 FULL BATH 1568 SQFT HOME ON 2 ACRES, CLOSE TO WALMART SHOPPING DINING AND MORE TENANT OCCUPIED ON A MONTH TO MONTH LEASE BUT WILL VACATE WITH RATIFIED CONTRACT. OWNER AGENT Fantastic cottage with over 600 ft of water frontage, watch the sunrise on one side and set into the rive on the other side. Standout Beach cottage recently remodeled and ready to enjoy the beach life. Used as an Airbnb last year starting in May made over $47,000 There are 4 bedrooms, including a huge master suite on the first floor. The ceilings are nine-foot on both the first and second level. Wide-plank oak flooring is in most rooms, with ceramic tile in the utility room and bathrooms. The upstairs bedrooms have carpeting. The kitchen will please the most discriminating cook, and there are three eating areas including the kitchen bar, a breakfast area, and a formal dining room. There is a living room connected to the kitchen as well as the family room. There are several rooms that can be considered multi-use, whether it be a home office, sitting area, hobby room, or entertainment room. The second floor is accessible by two stairways. There are multiple storage areas and closets on both levels. A huge front porch overlooks the front yard and wooded area, while the back patio and porch area are perfect for outdoor cooking and entertaining. An attached one-car garage has additional space for hobbies as well as space for an additional refrigerator and sink. Properties like this are a rare find! Approximately 90 acres of additional land is available if more acreage is needed.