Warsaw, VA

Coming soon: Warsaw events

Posted by 
Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 8 days ago

(WARSAW, VA) Warsaw is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warsaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Igwv_0aT3PT2W00

Jamie & Tyler

Montross, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 15381 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA

Music event in Montross, VA by Jamie & Tyler on Saturday, August 7 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yb5iZ_0aT3PT2W00

Sunday Morning Fellowship

Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:50 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: 5141 Dunbrooke Rd, Tappahannock, VA

Join us for Sunday Morning Fellowship with coffee, juice, and doughnuts before Sunday School.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVWGd_0aT3PT2W00

Richmond County Republican Committee Meeting

Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

I, Debra Harper, do hereby issue a Call for a meeting of the Richmond County Republican Committee to be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Richmond County Public Meeting Room, 101 Court Circle...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U20Mq_0aT3PT2W00

Honey Bug Farm Camp WAIT-LIST ONLY

Dunnsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Registration Cost $350 Per Child, Discount for Siblings. WAIT-LIST ONLY. We do have availability in our July 24-25 dates ($160) and August 2-6 dates ($350). Includes, drinks, lunch, snacks and all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E15PU_0aT3PT2W00

Sunday Worship at Revival FIRE

Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Join US in our sanctuary for SUNDAY WORSHIP SERVICE!SUNDAY SERVICE @ REVIVAL FIRE We would love for you and your family and friends to join us each Sunday morning at 10 am for our in-person...

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
14
Followers
95
Post
906
Views
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

