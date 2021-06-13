Coming soon: Warsaw events
(WARSAW, VA) Warsaw is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warsaw:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 15381 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA
Music event in Montross, VA by Jamie & Tyler on Saturday, August 7 2021
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:50 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Address: 5141 Dunbrooke Rd, Tappahannock, VA
Join us for Sunday Morning Fellowship with coffee, juice, and doughnuts before Sunday School.\n
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM
I, Debra Harper, do hereby issue a Call for a meeting of the Richmond County Republican Committee to be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Richmond County Public Meeting Room, 101 Court Circle...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Registration Cost $350 Per Child, Discount for Siblings. WAIT-LIST ONLY. We do have availability in our July 24-25 dates ($160) and August 2-6 dates ($350). Includes, drinks, lunch, snacks and all...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Join US in our sanctuary for SUNDAY WORSHIP SERVICE!SUNDAY SERVICE @ REVIVAL FIRE We would love for you and your family and friends to join us each Sunday morning at 10 am for our in-person...