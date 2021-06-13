Cancel
Williamstown, KY

Williamstown calendar: Coming events

Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 8 days ago

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Live events are lining up on the Williamstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Williamstown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnsjK_0aT3PS9n00

First Annual Sizzlin’ Summer Craft & Vendor Show

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

We are excited to be hosting our 1st Annual Sizzlin’ Summer Craft and Vendor Show with Madmonograms!!!! Mark you calendars for a family day full of fun!!!! Please bring a canned good to donate at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9Ild_0aT3PS9n00

THE ARK ENCOUNTER/CREATION MUSEUM/THE NATIONAL UNDERGROUND RAILROAD CENTER

Williamstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097

6 Days - 5 Nights Jul 18 - Jul 23, 2022 $600 pp/Double Occupancy; $809 pp/Single Occupancy; $585 pp/Triple Occupancy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dvvpm_0aT3PS9n00

Noah's Ark Encounter & Bible Museum

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY

Join us for a trip to the Noah's Ark Encounter & Bible museum in Williamstown, KY! $500 per person (price based on 2 people to a room) Deposit of $250 due by March 7th Balance of $250 due by April...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O1Vb_0aT3PS9n00

Lori's Secret at Williamstown Marina

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 290 Boat Dock Rd, Williamstown, KY

Dance event in Williamstown, KY by Lori's Secret on Saturday, June 26 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCPQ5_0aT3PS9n00

Hymn Sing

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Address: Williamstown, KY

Hymn Sing at Answers Center in Williamstown, KY on Sat, Jun 19, 2021 @ 3:30am

ABOUT

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Williamstown

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Williamstown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Williamstown

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Williamstown: 1. Home Weekly-80% BOL-$5,000-Class A; 2. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,505 Per Week; 3. GENERAL MANAGER / ASSISTANT MANAGER; 4. Entry Level Marketing Representative - $500 SIGN ON BONUS; 5. Inventory/Shipping Receiving Associate/3rd shift; 6. Experienced Recruiter; 7. Home Weekly-.70cpm- $5,000 Sign On-Class A; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 9. Sales Consultants - High-Caliber High Character - Executive Sales; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On;