Lincolnton events coming up

(LINCOLNTON, GA) Live events are coming to Lincolnton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincolnton:

Plum Branch Baptist Revival services Plum Branch, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:59 AM

Address: 112 Depot St, Plum Branch, SC

Jun-13-21 - Jun-16-21 All day 106 Church St., Plum Branch

Father’s Day Craft – Friday Summer Fun Appling, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 3725 Mistletoe Rd, Appling, GA

Fathers day is right around the corner join us for a fun, nature-themed, fathers day craft! This program is fun for all ages! We are limiting the capacity for the program, to ensure your spot...

Slide into Summer Boating Event at Clarks Hill Marina! Appling, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 4271 Old Lincolnton Road, Appling, GA 30802

Come visit our free club tour event and learn how you can access the best boats all over the world, hassle free.

Meet the Reptiles Appling, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3725 Mistletoe Rd, Appling, GA

Come meet some of our resident reptiles at Mistletoe State Park. Learn what make a reptile different from other animals, how to identify venomous snakes of Georgia, and visit our nature center...

Clothes Closet Appling, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 2520 Ray Owens Rd, Appling, GA

Room D109, Free clothing to those in need. Clothing donations, in good condition, also accepted.