Drake Confirms New Album Will Drop Before the End of Summer

We’re now two years removed from when GoldLink dropped his well-received album Diaspora, but the hip hop artist is ready to bless us with new material as he has just announced that his next full-length project titled Haram — which will feature artists such as Flo Milli, Rich the Kid, NLE Choppa and more — will be available starting on June 18. To coincide with the record announcement, the D.C.-born rapper has also dropped the first record of the new album “White Walls” along with its trippy music video.