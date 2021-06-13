What’s up Saint Anthony: Local events calendar

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Saint Anthony has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Anthony:

Dream Speak Art Exhibit Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 243 S 1st E, Rexburg, ID

Fidalis Buehler, professor of Art at BYU-Provo, brings an exhibit full of fantastical forms and colors. Buehler creates images of his own stories, derived from his life experiences as blended...

Service Home Evening Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

We will NOT have Service FHE on Monday, and it will NOT be in the MC. It will be on WEDNESDAY June 16th in the Hinckley building, room 286. We are going to attend the Special Needs Activity called...

Outdoors For Women 2021 Newdale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 3150 S N Canyon Creek Rd, Newdale, ID

A gospel-centric conference designed by women, for women, with the goal of facilitating empowering and growth experiences in an outdoor setting. Women 18 and older are welcome to join us for this...

Drop-In at the Ropes Course Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: W 7th S, Rexburg, ID

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Skills Mentoring Workshop: Grit, Growth Mindset, and the Grace of Jesus Christ Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

How Grit, Growth Mindset and the Grace of God Works Together, How Christ’s Atonement Applies to YOU, Likening the Scriptures, and Rebuilding Your Testimony. Zoom link https://byui.zoom.us/j/7512310547