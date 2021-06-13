Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ely, NV

What’s up Ely: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Ely News Beat
Ely News Beat
 8 days ago

(ELY, NV) Live events are coming to Ely.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ely area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvDpk_0aT3PDA800

Sam Riddle LIVE in Ely

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Catch Sam Riddle's Live performance at the Bike Rally in Ely, NV! You won't want to miss these three days of killer country music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSrgi_0aT3PDA800

2021 Ely Amateur Golf

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 151 N Golf Course Rd, Ely, NV

2021 Ely Amateur Golf 2021 Ely Amateur: Modified Tees/ Players 49 and Under Blue Tees / Players Age 50~59 May Play White Tees / Players 60~69 May Play Yellow Tees / Players 70 & Up May Play Red...

Learn More

Half Marathon Walk

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Walking Races 2021 - 2022 : September Trail Half marathons held in Mountain Region 1 race

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYTFu_0aT3PDA800

LIVE MUSIC FEATURING SUNHEAD

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Come and enjoy great music and great deals over the 4th of July @Taproot!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07S0ze_0aT3PDA800

Ward Mountain Scramble Trail Run

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Ely, NV

Ward Mountain Scramble Trail Run *This event is committed to taking any and all necessary steps to maintain the safety of Guests and Team Members* The Ward Mountain Scramble Trail Run on July 10...

Learn More
Ely News Beat

Ely News Beat

Ely, NV
10
Followers
89
Post
968
Views
ABOUT

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Standup Comedy#Sun Jun#The Bike Rally#Sun Jul 07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ely, NVPosted by
Ely News Beat

Ely events coming soon

1. Swim-A-Thon for Veteran’s; 2. Imagine: A Tribute to The Beatles; 3. Bristlecone Bricks and Train Show; 4. 5th Annual Race The Rails; 5. White Pine Rodders’ Car Show 2021;