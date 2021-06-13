What’s up Ely: Local events calendar

(ELY, NV) Live events are coming to Ely.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ely area:

Sam Riddle LIVE in Ely Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Catch Sam Riddle's Live performance at the Bike Rally in Ely, NV! You won't want to miss these three days of killer country music.

2021 Ely Amateur Golf Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 151 N Golf Course Rd, Ely, NV

2021 Ely Amateur Golf 2021 Ely Amateur: Modified Tees/ Players 49 and Under Blue Tees / Players Age 50~59 May Play White Tees / Players 60~69 May Play Yellow Tees / Players 70 & Up May Play Red...

Half Marathon Walk Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Walking Races 2021 - 2022 : September Trail Half marathons held in Mountain Region 1 race

LIVE MUSIC FEATURING SUNHEAD Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Come and enjoy great music and great deals over the 4th of July @Taproot!

Ward Mountain Scramble Trail Run Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Ely, NV

Ward Mountain Scramble Trail Run *This event is committed to taking any and all necessary steps to maintain the safety of Guests and Team Members* The Ward Mountain Scramble Trail Run on July 10...