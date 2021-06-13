Live events on the horizon in Muleshoe

(MULESHOE, TX) Muleshoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muleshoe:

Sunny Beach Pop Up Shop Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 400 Commerce Way, Clovis, NM

The Country Cactus Market and Skip the Mall & Shop Small are super excited to finally be #TogetherAgain with our wonderful community! Last year we missed so much and we cannot wait to see you at...

Prep Tour: West 312 Farwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Prep Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 7-19 who have achieved beginning level golf and tournament experience and offers competitive 9-hole individual stroke play competitions.

Pregnancy Resource Center - 10th Annual Leap for Life Fun Run! Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 700 C R 17, Clovis, NM

Register online here: https://www.active.com/clovis-nm/running/leap-for-life-fun-run-2021 Or register in person at the PRC...

How to Choose the Perfect Pet Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 417 Schepps Blvd, Clovis, NM

If you're looking for that "Perfect Pet," then this class is for you. You will learn hot to choose the right pet; proper care; costs involved in keeping your pet healthy and happy, and more! Don't...

UE Teens Strength & Conditioning Program - June 2021 Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:15 AM

Address: 3405A Gidding St, Clovis, NM

We are excited to offer this new program designed for our teen athletes! This is a teen sport specific strength and conditioning program designed to help teen athletes from all sport modalities to...