Legalizing Street Vending: Lessons from Los Angeles
As New York City gets ready to permit hundreds of new street vendors, Alissa Walker suggests some lessons the city can take from Los Angeles. "New York City, where antiquated street vending policies have created a competitive black market for permits, is poised to see a dramatic expansion of its street vendor system for the first time in four decades. Intro 1116, passed earlier this year, adds 400 new permits per year for a decade starting in 2022."www.planetizen.com