Jena, LA

Jena events coming up

Posted by 
Jena Dispatch
Jena Dispatch
 8 days ago

(JENA, LA) Jena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jena:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XaIK_0aT3P8pk00

4th of July Cookout Prep Party!

Jena, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Hey there folks! We are so excited to finally get back to our cooking demos with y'all! Come on down and check out our huge selection of grills, griddles, and fryers. We're going to be cooking up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EP1W_0aT3P8pk00

Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit Class- Full 9 hour course (July 10th)

Pollock, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 591 Airbase Rd, Pollock, LA 71467

Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit Course- Must be a Louisiana Resident Please read all details before purchasing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSOFI_0aT3P8pk00

Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Music Festival

Jonesville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 3rd St, Jonesville, LA 71343

Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Celebration weekend will be comprised of a historical street naming ceremony, parade, and music fest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGtri_0aT3P8pk00

“There’s No Place Like Home” VBS 2021

Jena, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Religion event by Jena Church of Christ on Monday, June 21 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060TA7_0aT3P8pk00

3rd annual Clayshoot at Honeybrake Lodge

Larto, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

3rd annual clayshoot to benefit Beyond A Spectrum Center for Autism

ABOUT

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

