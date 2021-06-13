Cancel
Middle East

Who's who in Israel's new patchwork coalition government

By Reuters
YNET News
 8 days ago

Israel's new government, sworn in on Sunday, consists of a hodgepodge of political parties that have little in common other than a desire to unseat veteran right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The coalition spans the far-left to the far-right and includes for the first...

www.ynetnews.com
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Palestine
Middle East
Middle East

‘Israel’s Patience Has Run Out,’ Bennett Says In Message To Hamas

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday issued a warning to the Hamas terrorist group in his address at a state ceremony in Jerusalem commemorating Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who perished during the 2014 Gaza War. “Our enemies should know the rules, and they should know that our patience...
Middle East

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new foreign minister will head to the United Arab Emirates next week for the first known visit by a top Israeli diplomat to the Gulf Arab country, the ministry said Monday. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s trip comes after the two countries normalized relations last year in...
Middle East
AFP

Israel's Bedouin sceptical of new government promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are all false," Abu Qwaider said. "They are just lies." Mansour Abbas, leader of the conservative Islamic party Raam and a champion of the Bedouin cause, became a political kingmaker this month by supporting a new coalition to oust Israel's longest serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Middle East

Solidarity, Not Bourgeoisie Interests, Will Lead to Peace in Israel/Palestine

In her recent article on the new cabinet of Israel Ariel Gold excellently dispels the myth of a possible path that may be taken by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, especially with regards to the condition of the Palestinian people. The new cabinet is likely to continue with the established hostility towards any peaceful settlement with Palestinians, occasional battles with Hezbollah, blackmailing of the pliant Arab states surrounding it, and provocative propaganda against Iran.
Middle East

Fight Over a Gentle Stream Distills Israel’s Political Divide

KIBBUTZ NIR DAVID, Israel — A whimsical chain of inflatable rafts tethered collectively by a flimsy rope floated alongside the Asi, a light stream that runs for a mile via a sunbaked plain in northern Israel. The boats have been full of residents of the realm, their youngsters and day...
World

Jewish Trivia Quiz: Naftali Bennett

MELVILLE, New York — Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister last week, ending 12 years of government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. While the coalition that makes up the government is extremely diverse politically, Bennett said that “We will forge forward on that which we agree–and there is much we agree on, transport, education and so on, and what separates us we will leave to the side.” Throughout his personal and political life, Bennett has faced many challenges, and has spoken of one particular problem that he solved creatively, noting that “I had to improvise. So we MacGyvered it.” The term “MacGyvered” refers to the MacGyver television show whose eponymous lead character routinely jerry-rigged solutions to problems he was confronted with. What was Bennett referring to when he said “we MacGyvered it”?
Middle East

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.
POTUS
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
POTUS
Axios

Netanyahu attacks Lapid for Israel's "no surprises" agreement with U.S.

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he rejected requests from the Biden administration to inform the U.S. in advance of Israeli operations against Iran’s nuclear program, and falsely claimed Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid made such a commitment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Why it matters:...
Middle East

Israel PM warns world of Iran's president-elect

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said the world should "wake up" to the election of Iran's next president, stating that the "regime of brutal hangmen" Ebrahim Raisi must never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction. Without mincing words, Bennett at...
Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu to leave Prime Minister’s residence by July 10

JERUSALEM: Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his family will leave the official residence of the country’s prime minister no later than July 10, Netanyahu and the new Israeli prime minister said. Netanyahu was removed from his post as prime minister earlier this month. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime...
Middle East

Mount Meron tragedy: Government approves state commission of inquiry

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government voted to establish a state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster on Sunday to determine what caused the fatal stampede at the holy site some 52 days ago, and who is responsible.The cabinet voted on a resolution brought by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.
Traffic

Minister Michaeli Wants Public Transportation on Shbbat – Most Religious Jews Don’t

Israel’s new Transportation Minister and Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli concluded her first week in office by declaring—on Shabbat—her desire to promote public transportation on Shabbat. Michaeli said she wants to pass the decision to the heads of the local municipalities, and the buses would stop wherever those municipalities would invite them to operate.
Middle East

Israel's most diverse, interesting and complex government

Israelis of all political stripes have experienced outrage and betrayal when their elected representatives defected to the other side of the political divide. The center-left electorate were subjected to those feelings when Blue & White leader Benny Gantz opted to Join former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition last year, despite campaigning on the need to replace him.
Religion

Israel launches official probe into deadly festival stampede

JERUSALEM — Israel’s government approved Sunday the establishment of an independent state commission of inquiry into a deadly disaster at a Jewish holy site in April that left 45 people dead. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the commission would investigate major safety shortcomings that led to a deadly stampede at...