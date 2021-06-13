Buffalo calendar: Events coming up

(BUFFALO, WY) Buffalo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

SCLT Discovery Session: Canoe Believe It? A Free Float! Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 307 W 14th St, Sheridan, WY 82801, Sheridan, WY 82801

Learn how to use SCLT water trails safely! Please own or rent a kayak for this event.

Sunday, Buffalo, Wyoming Days Indian Relay Buffalo, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 18 Fairgrounds Road, Buffalo, WY 82834

Enjoy the excitement of Indian Relay at it's best in Buffalo, Wyoming.

Yoga & Cocktails Solstice Celebration @ The Barn Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 228 Johnson St, Big Horn, WY

Yoga & Cocktails Solstice Celebration @ The Barn at Barn in Big Horn, LLC, 228 Johnson St, Big Horn, WY 82833, Big Horn, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 04:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Johnson County Hike for Hope Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: Buffalo, WY

Donate and register: https://afsp.donordrive.com/event/JCH4H Check in begins at 1:30 pm Opening Ceremonies at 2pm Hike begins at 3pm Ending at 4pm

PW Spring Women’s Retreat 2021, Camp Story, Story WY Story, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 11 Presbyterian Rd, Story, WY

Featuring: “Biblical Hospitality as a Way of Life” Featuring the Bible Study: The Simplest Way to Change the World by Willis and Clements Practicing REAL Biblical Hospitality means we must set...