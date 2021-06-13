Bad Axe events coming up

(BAD AXE, MI) Bad Axe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bad Axe:

Relay for Life Event Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 S Hanselman St, Bad Axe, MI

We are so excited to, once again, play the Relay for Life Event!

Ubly Homecoming 5K & Kids Run Ubly, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

See information below for the Thursday Kids Fun Run or the Saturday 5K races

Still Running at the HUCO Brew Co. Ubly, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2212 E Main St, Ubly, MI

Our first gig at this wonderful brewery and Italian restaurant. We've played at another venue, Uri's, owned by the same family and it was a very good experience. Warm and inviting, we are really...

Thunder in the Thumb 2021 Ubly, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Date/Time: Sat, Jul 31, 2021 - Sun, Aug 1, 2021 Location: Thunder in the Thumb at Ubly Dragway Address: [ Get Map ] 4812 Ubly Rd Ubly, MI 48475 Contact Phone: (989) 658-8132 - Dennis Janowick...

Village Planning & Zoning Regular Meeting — Village of Pigeon Pigeon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

The Village of Pigeon is a nice place to live, work, and visit. We encourage you to stop by anytime. If you have any questions the Village Hall is located at 29 South Main Street or you can call...