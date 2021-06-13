Montevideo calendar: Events coming up

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Live events are lining up on the Montevideo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montevideo area:

Crazy Days Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Mark your calendar for Crazy Days in Montevideo! Stroll the shops of Montevideo for sales, steals, and deals!

Fly-In Pancake Breakfast Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Montevideo, MN

EAA Chapter 688 will be holding our annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, June 13th from 8:00am to 1:00pm at the Montevideo-Chippewa County Airport (KMVE). Price is $8 for adults and $4 for...

Autumn Family Mini Sessions (outdoors) Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join us for autumn family mini sessions outdoors utilizing all the beautiful colors of autumn. All sessions are 20 minutes in length and result in at least ten fully edited images. This is a one...

Mission Sunday Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Jct of Chippewa County Hwy. 13 and, Co Rd 32, Montevideo, MN

Attend the worship service and explore the sight and learn more about Joseph Renville, an explorer and fur trader who invited missionaries to establish the Mission in 1835. There will also be a...

Chippewa County Board Meeting Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Chippewa County: 629 North 11th Street | Montevideo, MN 56265 | Phone: 320-269-7447 | Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.