Montevideo, MN

Montevideo calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 8 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Live events are lining up on the Montevideo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montevideo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mh2Ub_0aT3Oy6I00

Crazy Days

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Mark your calendar for Crazy Days in Montevideo! Stroll the shops of Montevideo for sales, steals, and deals!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eA7cM_0aT3Oy6I00

Fly-In Pancake Breakfast

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Montevideo, MN

EAA Chapter 688 will be holding our annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, June 13th from 8:00am to 1:00pm at the Montevideo-Chippewa County Airport (KMVE). Price is $8 for adults and $4 for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kj97e_0aT3Oy6I00

Autumn Family Mini Sessions (outdoors)

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join us for autumn family mini sessions outdoors utilizing all the beautiful colors of autumn. All sessions are 20 minutes in length and result in at least ten fully edited images. This is a one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uI2wo_0aT3Oy6I00

Mission Sunday

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Jct of Chippewa County Hwy. 13 and, Co Rd 32, Montevideo, MN

Attend the worship service and explore the sight and learn more about Joseph Renville, an explorer and fur trader who invited missionaries to establish the Mission in 1835. There will also be a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cp4xF_0aT3Oy6I00

Chippewa County Board Meeting

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Chippewa County: 629 North 11th Street | Montevideo, MN 56265 | Phone: 320-269-7447 | Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Learn More
Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
