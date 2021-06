The Moose Lake Willow River’s Softball team keeps winning in the Section 7AA playoffs in Grand Rapids on Thursday, June 3. Rebels’ first game of the day was against Eveleth-Gilbert at 11:00 a.m. MLWR was seeded 2nd in Class 7AA Sub Section 1 and Eveleth-Gilbert was seeded 3rd in Class 7AA Sub Section 2. Alexis Hoffman hurled all seven innings of the 9-0 victory for the Rebels, allowed no runs, 8 strikeouts, 5 hits and only walking two. Natalie Mikrot went three-for-three in the batter’s box, batting in 2 runs. Sarah Christy slammed a double, getting 3 hits in her 4 times at the plate. Hallie Klavu hit the ball twice in her 4 times up to bat, scoring 2 runs and 2 runs-batted-in. Sandra Ribich got 1 hit sending in 2 runs home. Defensively the Rebels held Eveleth-Gilbert scoreless.