Cleveland, OH

Do I have to be vaccinated if I had COVID-19?

By MONICA ROBINS columnists@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had COVID-19 back in December 2020. I just saw a study from Cleveland Clinic that says I don’t have to be vaccinated if I have natural immunity. Is this true?. The Cleveland Clinic study you’re referring to has not yet been published or peer reviewed. One of the authors stresses this study was not meant to say people should not get vaccinated if they’ve had the virus.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccination#The Vaccines#The Cleveland Clinic#Penn Medicine
