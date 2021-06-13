Cancel
Lake City, MN

Lake City calendar: Events coming up

Lake City Bulletin
 8 days ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake City:

49th Annual Waterski Days

Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 E Lyon Ave, Lake City, MN

June 25-27, 2021: Festival celebrating the invention of water skiing in Lake City. Held annually the last full weekend in June. Three days of entertainment includes grand parade, arts & crafts...

Outdoor Legacy Concert — Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance

Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: W12351 Long Ln, Stockholm, WI

LPLA’s 2nd Annual Legacy Concert honors Terry Woeltge, an avid Lake Pepin sailor and LPLA member, who passed away in 2019. Terry’s family established a memorial fund to honor his legacy...

Royal Cider Release Party

Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: W12266 King Ln, Stockholm, WI

THE TIME HAS COME FOR US TO RELEASE OUR ROYAL CIDER WISCONSIN APPLE DESSERT WINE!! Released every 3-4 years, Maiden Rock Royal Cider is not your everyday beverage. This unique apple dessert wine...

Circle of Life Run

Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Lake City, MN

The Circle of Life Run is on Saturday June 26, 2021. It includes the following events: Lake City Rotary's Circle of Life 5K/10K and Half-Marathon Run, 5K Run - 12 & Over, 10K Run - 12 & Over, 1/2...

Celebration of Pride

Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Party event in Stockholm, WI by Lake Pepin Pride on Friday, June 11 2021

ABOUT

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

