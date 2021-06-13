Lake City calendar: Events coming up

(LAKE CITY, MN) Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake City:

49th Annual Waterski Days Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 E Lyon Ave, Lake City, MN

June 25-27, 2021: Festival celebrating the invention of water skiing in Lake City. Held annually the last full weekend in June. Three days of entertainment includes grand parade, arts & crafts...

Outdoor Legacy Concert — Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: W12351 Long Ln, Stockholm, WI

LPLA’s 2nd Annual Legacy Concert honors Terry Woeltge, an avid Lake Pepin sailor and LPLA member, who passed away in 2019. Terry’s family established a memorial fund to honor his legacy...

Royal Cider Release Party Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: W12266 King Ln, Stockholm, WI

THE TIME HAS COME FOR US TO RELEASE OUR ROYAL CIDER WISCONSIN APPLE DESSERT WINE!! Released every 3-4 years, Maiden Rock Royal Cider is not your everyday beverage. This unique apple dessert wine...

Circle of Life Run Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Lake City, MN

The Circle of Life Run is on Saturday June 26, 2021. It includes the following events: Lake City Rotary's Circle of Life 5K/10K and Half-Marathon Run, 5K Run - 12 & Over, 10K Run - 12 & Over, 1/2...

Celebration of Pride Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Party event in Stockholm, WI by Lake Pepin Pride on Friday, June 11 2021