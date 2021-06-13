Cancel
Madisonville, TX

Madisonville events coming up

Madisonville Today
 8 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Madisonville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Madisonville area:

Aquaponic Workshop-Public

Iola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 15631 Autumn Oaks Ln, Iola, TX

This introductory workshop covers the basics in aquaponics. we answer the basic questions, discuss and view multiple systems, this workshop will give a beginner a broad overview of aquaponics...

Kyle Mathis on the Patio September 12

Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Welcome Kyle Mathis, instrumentalist, guitarist, and vocalist, as he returns to the WSCW Patio

Soft Romance at the Weinberg

Bryan, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7786 Kurten Cemetery Road, Bryan, TX 77808

Soft Romance at the Weinberg at Wixon Valley September 20, 2021

TapTV Trivia Night

Hilltop Lakes, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Hilltop Lodge Dr, Hilltop Lakes, TX

Come play TapTV Trivia. Help us reach #1 in the nation. When we do, you get a free drink!! Bring all your friends and compete with clubs around the United States in this test of useless or useful...

Guthrie Jones on the Patio July 17

Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Live at WSCW! Danny and Joni are crowd favorites and are back to enhance your enjoyment of wine and nature.

ABOUT

With Madisonville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

